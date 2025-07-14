Siksika Nation High School achieves groundbreaking success with first-in-Canada CompTIA Tech+ IT foundations program

Siksika Nation, Alberta, Canada, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students at Siksika Nation High School have made history by successfully completing the first-ever CompTIA Tech+ IT foundations training program offered at a First Nations high school in Canada. The inaugural cohort achieved an exceptional 93% completion rate, marking a significant milestone in Indigenous education and technology training.

This groundbreaking program represents a collaborative effort between Siksika’s Blackfoot Tech Council, Siksika Nation High School, and CompTIA, a global leader in IT certification across various domains like cybersecurity, networking, and cloud computing. This partnership has created new pathways for Indigenous students to develop essential digital skills while remaining connected to their community and cultural values.

“The overwhelming success of this program demonstrates the incredible potential when we combine community-driven initiatives with quality educational resources,” said Lisa Calf Robe, Principal of Siksika Nation High School. “Our students have shown remarkable dedication and achievement, proving that with the right support and culturally and contextually relevant programming, Indigenous learners can excel in technology fields.”

“We are very proud of these students and their achievement. This program proves that Siksika’s students can excel in technology when provided with the right pathways to learn,” noted Harlon McMaster, Board Chair of the Blackfoot Tech Council. “The completion rate shows what's possible when we design education that truly serves our communities. We’re excited to see how these graduates use their skills to benefit both their futures and their communities.”

“We whole-heartedly congratulate the students and teachers at Siksika Nation High School on their outstanding accomplishment,” said Gary Mofford, account director, Canada. CompTIA. “These students are now empowered with a solid understanding of essential technology concepts and basic troubleshooting tactics. By enhancing their digital literacy, they’ve opened the doors to a variety of options for additional classroom learning, industry certifications and ultimately, a variety of career options.”

The program delivered impressive results across multiple areas. Students demonstrated high engagement throughout the course while developing practical, immediately applicable skills that will benefit them in their academic and professional futures. Participants reported enhanced confidence with educational technology and noted how digital tools improved their overall learning experience. Student feedback has been positive, with many highlighting significant improvements in their digital skills and technology knowledge.

The Blackfoot Tech Council has offered training programs in partnership with CompTIA and other training partners since 2021, collaborating on eight different training programs in Siksika Nation designed for IT specialists, community members, and high school students. This sustained relationship has proven highly beneficial for the community, with more than 100 community members completing various training programs as of June 2025. These initiatives have led to enhanced technical capacity in Siksika Nation, and positive employment outcomes in the community’s IT industry and beyond for Nation members.

The success of this inaugural program has established a strong precedent for future technology education initiatives in Indigenous communities across Canada. The partnership demonstrates how community-driven approaches can effectively address educational needs while building local capacity in high-demand fields.

Plans are already underway to expand the program, with additional cohorts scheduled for Fall 2025 and ongoing. The partners are also exploring opportunities to develop advanced technology courses that will further enhance students' skills and career prospects.

The Blackfoot Tech Council is comprised of Siksika Nation’s technical specialists, the majority of whom are community members themselves. The group includes participants from political, commercial, educational, health, cultural, and social services sectors, all united by a shared belief that coordinated community efforts are essential for creating a healthy digital ecosystem that allows the community to thrive.

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

The Siksika Board of Education (SBE) provides comprehensive academic and student support services for K-12 learners in the community. SBE's Siksika Nation High School offers programming to students in grades 7-12. The school's approach combines the wisdom of community historians, elders, and knowledge keepers with dedicated teachers and volunteers to deliver diverse programs that accommodate all learning styles. The IT fundamentals program represents the school's commitment to expanding educational opportunities while maintaining cultural connections.