How a Local Dubai Brand Conquered Major UK Airports: Le Damas Sweets Celebrates 1 Year of Its Dubai Chocolate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Le Damas Sweets introduced its own Dubai Chocolate one year ago, this Dubai-based confectionery brand could have never predicted the growth and success that was about to unfold. Crafted in the heart of this Middle Eastern hub, Le Damas Dubai Chocolate combines Arabic tradition with a contemporary flair. It is that blend of local culture and expat vibrancy, enriched with a flavor that can’t be resisted, that fueled this product’s success story—from a small Dubai factory to a global sensation.

When the Dubai Chocolate phenomenon first overtook the world, Le Damas joined this indulgent frenzy early on. But it was never merely about following trends; it was about elevating them. With this mindset, the product has grown rapidly and is available today across major airports worldwide.

It’s fair to say that Le Damas Sweets has conquered the UK. For instance, in partnership with Avolta, the leading global travel experience player, the brand has managed to launch at Heathrow Airport. This debut at the airport, along with its presence in Avolta’s World Duty-Free stores at Terminals 3 and 5, including Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Stansted, where the brand quickly gained traction among international travelers seeking unique, high-quality gifts.

Beyond the island, the product can also be found across UAE airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Sharjah, as well as in Cairo, Kuwait City, and Amman. What further propelled its expansion was Le Damas Sweets’ social media finesse. By harnessing the power of social media stores, the company sold over 100,000 chocolates across TikTok Shop UK and is now ready to further its European expansion in Athens, Zurich, Milan, and Madrid later this year.

Le Damas - Dubai Chocolate

For this team of confectionery aficionados, meeting rising demand and scaling production wasn’t challenging. An already established brand, Le Damas opened its local factory in 2014, refining it over the years to make processes more time- and cost-efficient. “The growth that we achieved cannot be said without giving thanks to the UAE Government and the ease with which business can be conducted in Dubai,” says co-founder Saif Al Jaber. With operational capacity higher than many competing Dubai Chocolate brands, it comes as no surprise that Le Damas Sweets’ impact is so tangible.

Throughout this journey, the company has remained loyal to its commitment to quality. Despite the rising place of cheaper quality chocolate in the market, frequently utilized because of its lower cost, Le Damas produces Dubai Chocolate from the highest quality materials: the company enriches its product with ghee. With this, it elevates the flavor with nutty notes.

It’s important to note that Le Damas traces back as far as 1951 when a team of Syrian artisans created the brand in the heart of Damascus. When they moved to Dubai in 2014, they carried that legacy of taste, treats, and tradition forward. This is especially valuable since the Dubai Chocolate is unique because of Kunafa, a time-honored Arabic pastry dough.

Looking into the future, Le Damas shares exciting plans for further expansions, starting with exciting news coming soon from Casablanca, Morocco. As Le Damas celebrates one year of impact and indulgence, Al Jaber shares: “It all started from a single moment, from one decision to take a leap of faith. We already had a factory and thought, ‘Why not give it a shot?’ And I suppose, with a blend of quality, Arabic tradition, and vibrant packaging, we did everything right.”

Media Contact

Name: Emna Ben

Email: management@ledamas.ae



