Form + Flow Celebrates One Year Anniversary, Redefining the Future of Furniture with Vision, Craft, and Purpose

San Francisco, California, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Form + Flow proudly celebrates one year of carving out a name for itself in the competitive world of custom commercial furniture. The company has fused high-end design, hands-on craftsmanship, with a deep humanitarian mission into every piece they create.

Founded by Borum Ahn, a trained interior designer with over 16 years of industry experience and a celebrated portfolio through her first company, Borum Design + Build, Form + Flow was born from a vision to elevate space, while making a tangible difference in people’s lives.

Form + Flow is more than a typical furniture company. Ahn, who studied interior Architecture and trained at some of the world’s top architecture firms, brings a level of detail and intentionality to furniture that sets her apart from the big-box, mass-produced landscape.

From private residences to commercial interiors, boutique hotels to global brands, Form + Flow designs furniture that is ergonomic, elegant, and timeless. Every piece is infused with Ahn’s architectural precision and understanding of how physical spaces influence emotional experience. “We’re crafting pieces that support how people move, gather, and feel. It’s designed with empathy and with purpose,” she said.

Ahn’s expertise spans over a decade of working on high-end residential and commercial interiors through her flagship company, Borum Design + Build, a firm known for its full-service design and build experience that manages everything from space planning and permitting to construction and final installation. That same all-in-one philosophy is embedded in Form + Flow’s approach.

Together with her husband, Ji Ahn, an architect and construction expert, the duo has built Form + Flow as a design-forward, mission-powered brand. Their passion isn’t just about what fills a space; it’s about what that space represents.

And that’s where Form + Flow becomes something extraordinary.

In its first year, Form + Flow has partnered with some of the top interior designers, commercial developers, and boutique clients to bring bespoke furniture to life. The company specializes in custom builds, offering full project support from design development and budget planning to white-glove installation and art curation, typically completed within a few days.

Their pieces, marked by clean lines, cultural influences, and timeless sophistication, now grace executive lounges, restaurants, and luxury residences around the world. “We believe furniture should do more than just fill a space; it should move the space,” said Ahn. “It should tell a story, inspire creativity, and bring peace.”

The serial entrepreneur further shared, “This company started not only out of a love for design but from a calling. At Form + Flow, we design and build furniture that transforms spaces and restores lives. Every project supports our ongoing fight against human trafficking, a cause that is deeply personal to me.” Through her businesses, Ahn funds anti-trafficking missions, supports career fairs for survivors, and provides mentorship, food and outreach to those currently exploited.

Looking ahead, Form + Flow is even expanding its ready-to-order catalog while continuing to serve architects and designers with tailored, high-touch solutions. As the company celebrates its first year in business, Ahn is proud of what the company represents. “When you invest in a piece from Form + Flow, you’re not just getting quality craftsmanship; you’re partnering in something bigger,” she says. “You’re supporting a business that believes in beauty with impact, in design that heals, and in transforming brokenness into hope.”

Media Contact

Name: Borum Ahn

Email: info@formandflow.furniture





