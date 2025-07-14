Ice and Fire of Bitcoin Mining: Cost Dilemma and Green Computing Revolution under $118,000, KGN Cloud Mining Triggers Global Hot Spots

New York City, NY, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The total network computing power exceeded the historical high of 900 EH/s, and the mining cost of each BTC soared 34% to $70,000-miners are looking for the survival code in the carnival and anxiety.

01 Computing power inflation and cost crisis: the life and death game of mining

Cost storm: The mining cost of a single Bitcoin exceeded $70,000 in Q2 2025, a 34% increase from the beginning of the year. After the halving, the block reward was halved to 3.125 BTC, but the total network computing power rose against the trend to 908 EH/s, causing the unit computing power income (Hashprice) to plummet by 60% to $0.049/TH.

Energy noose: The energy cost of North American mining companies doubled year-on-year, and mining machines in areas with electricity prices exceeding $0.1/kWh were shut down on a large scale. The Middle East has become a new gold mine - the UAE government project electricity price is as low as $0.035/kWh, and Oman subsidizes electricity prices of $0.05-0.07/kWh, attracting large-scale capital migration.

02 Capital mergers and acquisitions and technological revolution: Reconstructing the new mining landscape

Capital integration wave

Giant acquisitions: AI cloud computing company CoreWeave acquired British mining company CoreScientific. The stock price soared 18.5% on the day the transaction was exposed, revealing the value transfer of computing power assets to technology giants.

Financing frenzy: American Bitcoin Corp, supported by the Trump family, raised $215 million; listed mining companies Mara, Riot, and CleanSpark raised more than $3.7 billion in half a year; Southeast Asian mining company CloudKGN received $120 million from Sequoia Capital to expand the Singapore hydropower station data center.

Technical breakthrough path

Technical direction Breakthrough case Energy efficiency improvement

Liquid-cooled mining machine cluster KGNcloud third-generation liquid cooling system Mining machine density increased by 3 times, energy consumption reduced by 35%

Dynamic load balancing Mining computing power and AI task intelligent scheduling Energy reuse rate exceeds 80%

Hybrid mining protocol Dynamic switching of 6 currencies including BTC/ETH Revenue volatility risk reduced by 57%

"The essence of mining machines is upgrading from 'computing power tools' to 'energy converters'" - Bitmain's chief engineer pointed out at the 2025 World Mining Summit

03、Personal miner survival guide: The cruel reality of the four major tracks

Lottery Mining

Operation: Use 3-5 TH/s small equipment for independent mining

Income: The success rate is only 0.0000006%, but in 2024, there will be miners with 3 TH/s wins $200,000 block reward

ASIC single-soldier combat

Hardware threshold: Ant S21+ (235TH/s) or Shenma M61 (202TH/s), the cost of a single unit exceeds $3000

Cruel reality: The average daily income of a single machine is 0.000133 BTC, and a cluster of more than 20 units is required to break 1 block per year

Pool mining (mainstream choice)

Income logic: income is distributed according to the proportion of computing power, and the FPPS mode guarantees daily settlement

Recommended mining pools: Foundry USA (rate 1.5%), AntPool (FPPS+PPLNS dual mode)

Case: 10 S21+ join AntPool, with an average daily income of about 0.00133 BTC (about $112)





