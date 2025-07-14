Post-$122K BTC Rally: NR7 Miner Reports Unprecedented Cloud Mining Profitability Metrics

Las Vegas, NV, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



New York, July 14, 2025 - As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) soared to an unprecedented $122,772.55 this week (data source: CoinMarketCap), capital has poured into digital assets. Traditional mining faces severe challenges: high hardware costs, energy consumption disputes, and technical barriers.

At this turning point in the market, NR7 Miner (https://nr7miner.com/) launched a newly designed cloud mining platform. The platform combines artificial intelligence with renewable energy to achieve an efficient way to mine Bitcoin and SOL while meeting global standards.

▍AI computing power engine: dynamic profit optimization

NR7 Miner's competitive advantage lies in its real-time adaptive system:

Smart mining pool routing: scans more than 200 mining pools around the world every 30 seconds and automatically switches to the optimal path based on network difficulty and price fluctuations

Energy efficiency model: machine learning adjusts device parameters to reduce power consumption per TH/s by 19% (compared to the industry average)

Risk mitigation protocol: automatically activate alternative chain mining (such as SOL) when Bitcoin network fees fluctuate by more than 15%

NR7 Miner CEO said at the platform launch: "Bitcoin's historical highs validate its asset status, but the cost of retail participation in network security is still too high. We encapsulate technical complexity through algorithms - users can get industrial-grade computing power while enjoying the convenience of stock trading."

▍ESG implementation: green computing infrastructure

To address the carbon footprint of mining, NR7 Miner adopts a three-layer sustainable development framework:

Clean energy procurement: 65% of computing power is deployed in REC-certified hydropower/wind power facilities (Norway/Canada nodes)

Transparent carbon compensation: per produced TH/s $0.15 for computing power, allocated to carbon sequestration projects registered by Verra

Hardware recycling program: 95% material recovery rate for retired mining machines

"When due to energy issues, our industry woke up," said NR7 Miner's Chief Sustainability Officer. "Each user's daily income report includes energy source tracking - this is our fundamental commitment to responsible investment."

▍Easy mining in three steps

The platform embodies financial inclusion:

Instant access: Sign up to get 12 GH/s trial computing power (valid for 72 hours)

Contract matrix:

Flexible: 7-90 day contracts, support BTC/SOL dual mining

Stable: 12% computing power increase for contracts over 180 days

Transparent dashboard: real-time display of theoretical/actual income differences (industry first)

Time-sensitive opportunities:





Bitcoin breaks through $122,000, and daily income per TH/s reaches $0.38 (240% increase since the beginning of the year). Users who register at https://nr7miner.com/ can lock in pre-upgrade electricity prices to hedge against the risk of post-season cost surges in hydropower.

About NR7 Miner

As a compliant cloud computing service provider, NR7 Miner provides transparent access to crypto mining through AI optimization and green infrastructure. The platform has obtained and is committed to advancing its mission of "democratizing sustainable value creation."

