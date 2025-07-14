[Latest] Global Monocalcium Phosphate Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.94 Billion by 2034 at a 5.94 CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Monocalcium Phosphate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Fertilizers, Food Production, Beverages, Animal Feed), By Functional Use (Additives, Leavening Agents, Acid Components), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Monocalcium Phosphate Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.67 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.85 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.94 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.94 during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Monocalcium Phosphate Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=70935

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the global monocalcium phosphate market will witness a staggering CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This could be attributed to certain governments encouraging promotion of sustainable farming practices and animal husbandry, thereby accelerating the demand for monocalcium phosphate (MCP) as a fertilizer and feed additive.

Also, the exploding global population showing inclination toward meat consumption is compelling the market players to opt for monocalcium phosphate. Coming to the human front, a rise in awareness regarding diseases caused by deficiencies of calcium and phosphorus such as osteoporosis is bound to keep the cash registers ringing for monocalcium phosphates market in the forecast period.

Key Trends & Drivers

Animal Feed Vertical to Dictate Growth: Monocalcium phosphate is witnessing an exponential use in animal feed owing to the higher bioavailability of calcium and phosphorus, which are imperative for animal health and growth. The ease of incorporation on the part of monocalcium phosphate with regard to feed formulations and its ability to improve feed efficiency also contribute to its popularity among animal nutritionists and farmers.

Request a Customized Copy of the Monocalcium Phosphate Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=70935

Increased Use of Fertilizers: Monocalcium phosphate’s (MCP’s) water solubility ascertains efficient absorption of nutrients when applied to the soil, thereby rendering it one of the valuable components in liquid as well as conventional fertilizers. MCP extends support to plant growth, thereby resulting in enhanced quality of crop.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.85 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 5.94 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.67 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.92% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Form, Application, Functional Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Monocalcium Phosphate report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Monocalcium Phosphate report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Monocalcium Phosphate Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The demand for foodstuff is increasing. This drives the need for effective and efficient fertilizers like monocalcium phosphate for maximizing crop production. Moreover, chemical fertilizers are reported to have negative impacts, but monocalcium phosphate is seen as an option that is more sustainable, particularly when used in conjunction with soil microbes and organic matter. MCP also serves as a leavening agent in baked foods and also as a feed additive for poultry and livestock.

Weaknesses: Fluctuations in prices of raw materials such as phosphate rock are likely to impact the prices of MCP. Also, non-uniformity regarding animal feed and food safety regulations could be challenging. These could be weaknesses in the monocalcium phosphate market.

Opportunities: The emerging economies witnessing increasing demand for processed food and meat do offer lucrative opportunities to the monocalcium phosphate market. Also, a rise in consumer awareness regarding MCP’s nutritional benefits is likely to drive the demand on its part.

Threats: Alternative leavening agents and feed additives are likely to pose a threat to monocalcium phosphate. Besides, disruptions with respect to the supply chain, especially those caused by pandemics and geopolitical tensions, are likely to apply brakes to the monocalcium phosphate market.

Request a Customized Copy of the Monocalcium Phosphate Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Monocalcium Phosphate market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Monocalcium Phosphate market forward?

What are the Monocalcium Phosphate Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Monocalcium Phosphate Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Monocalcium Phosphate market sample report and company profiles?

Request a Customized Copy of the Monocalcium Phosphate Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Monocalcium Phosphate Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/

Regional Perspective

The monocalcium phosphate market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LATAM.

North America

North America holds a sizable share of the monocalcium phosphate market. One could attribute this to a well-established food & beverages sector. The standard procedure followed in North America, especially in the U.S., is the application of monocalcium phosphate to increase the texture and volume of baked goods such as cakes and breads.

Monocalcium phosphate is vital in animal feed formulations as it provides minerals for the growth of livestock. As per the USDA, the cash earnings from animal product and livestock sales in the U.S. exceeded USD 258.5 Billion in 2022, which demonstrated the importance of the livestock business.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share due to the rise in demand for biofertilizers from the farming sector. Moreover, India and China have a big client base pertaining to animal feed. Research states that China recorded the highest increase in feed production in 2022 and the status quo is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. It further states that China produces 261.42 million metric tons every year.

As per the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy India, India stood first in the rearing of buffaloes and cows in the year 2022.

Europe

Applications in animal feed, agriculture, and food & beverage verticals distinguish Europe's monocalcium phosphate market. As of 2019, the EU’s total farming area was nearly 171 million hectares. Plus, market players have opportunities to innovate and develop scientific monocalcium phosphate products corresponding to Europe’s customer preferences, such as organic formulations and clean-label additives.

LATAM

LATAM is noted for its agricultural exports such as soybeans, coffee, and meat. Monocalcium phosphate is a mineral supplement for crops, thereby improving crop productivity and soil health. In Argentina and Brazil, monocalcium phosphate is likely to be used in fertilizers to boost nutrients.

Request a Customized Copy of the Monocalcium Phosphate Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Monocalcium Phosphate Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Fertilizers, Food Production, Beverages, Animal Feed), By Functional Use (Additives, Leavening Agents, Acid Components), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/





List of the prominent players in the Monocalcium Phosphate Market:

PhosAgro

EuroChem

OCP Group

Mosaic

Yara International

Ecophos

Quimpac SA

Fosfitalia

CKL Africa Ltd.

AG Chemi Group

Intersac

Arevin

Pangoo International Ltd.

Polifar Group Limited

Nordfeed

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Monocalcium Phosphate Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Diethyl Ether Market: Diethyl Ether Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Fuel and Fuel Additives, Propellants, Solvents, Chemical Intermediates, Extractive Mediums, Other Applications), By End-user Industry (Automotive, Plastics, Pharmaceutical, Fragrance, Other End-user Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Polyisoprene Rubber Market: Polyisoprene Rubber Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Natural Polyisoprene Rubber, Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber), By Application (Tires and Automotive, Footwear, Industrial Goods, Medical Products, Consumer Goods, Others), By Manufacturing Process (Solution Polymerization, Emulsion Polymerization), By Raw Material (Natural Latex, Synthetic Latex), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Bakuchiol Market: Bakuchiol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Form (Oil-based, Cream-based, Serum-based, Plant-based), By Type (Natural, Semi-Synthetic, Completely Synthetic), By Application (Cosmetics, Therapies, Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Regenerative Medicines, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Speciality Stores, Cosmetic Stores, Online, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Polytetrafluorothylene (PTFE) Coatings Market: Polytetrafluorothylene (PTFE) Coatings Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Powder-Based PTFE Coatings, Solvent-Based PTFE Coatings, Water-Based PTFE Coatings), By Application (Electrostatic Coating, Dip Coating, Spray Coating), By End Use (Electronics, Cookware, Industrial, Automotive), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Industrial Lubricants Market: US Industrial Lubricants Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Metalworking Fluids, Hydraulic Fluids, Gear Oils, Compressor Oils, Greases, Engine Oils), By Product Type (Synthetic Lubricants, Mineral-Based Lubricants, Bio-Based Lubricants), By End User (Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Mining, Power Generation, Marine), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Flow Chemistry Market: US Flow Chemistry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Reactor (Tabular Reactor, Microreactor, Oscillatory Flow Reactor, Packed-Bed Reactors, Droplet-Based Reactor, Photochemical Reactors, Others), By Purification Method (Chromatography, Crystallization, Distillation, Liquid-Liquid Extraction, Membrane Filtration, Others), By Application (Chemical Synthesis, Pharmaceutical Synthesis, Material Science, Agrochemical Syntheis, Energy Conversion, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Aspartic Acid Market: Aspartic Acid Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Plant Based, Avocado, Asparagus, Molasses, Others, Animal Based, Wild game, Oysters, Sausage meat), By Product (L-Aspartic Acid, D-Aspartic Acid, DL-Aspartic Acid), By Application (Feed Supplements, Pharmaceutical & Medicine, Polyaspartic Acid, Aspartame, L-Alanine, Others), By Distribution Channels (Direct, Indirect), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Asia Pacific Aromatherapy Market: Asia Pacific Aromatherapy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Essential Oils, Carrier Oils, Diffusers, Other Accessories), By Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Direct Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion), By End-Use Industry (Home Use, Spa and Wellness Centers, Medical and Clinical Settings, Personal Care and Cosmetics), By Distribution Channel (Online Channels, Offline Channels), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Monocalcium Phosphate Market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Application

Fertilizers

Food Production

Beverages

Animal Feed

By Functional Use

Additives

Leavening Agents

Acid Components

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Monocalcium Phosphate Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Monocalcium Phosphate Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Monocalcium Phosphate Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Monocalcium Phosphate Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Monocalcium Phosphate Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Monocalcium Phosphate Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Monocalcium Phosphate Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Monocalcium Phosphate Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Monocalcium Phosphate Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Monocalcium Phosphate Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Monocalcium Phosphate Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Monocalcium Phosphate Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Monocalcium Phosphate Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/

Reasons to Purchase Monocalcium Phosphate Market Report

Monocalcium Phosphate Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Monocalcium Phosphate Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Monocalcium Phosphate Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Monocalcium Phosphate Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Monocalcium Phosphate market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Monocalcium Phosphate Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Monocalcium Phosphate market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Monocalcium Phosphate market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Monocalcium Phosphate market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Monocalcium Phosphate industry.

Managers in the Monocalcium Phosphate sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Monocalcium Phosphate market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Monocalcium Phosphate products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Monocalcium Phosphate Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work toward achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI offers a comprehensive solution, from data collection to investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://businessresearchindustry.com

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Monocalcium Phosphate Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/monocalcium-phosphate-market/