Wienerschnitzel Builds on Legacy as the Go To for Craveable American Food with 4 for $4 Chili Dogs on National Hot Dog Day

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, which proudly serves craveable American Food featuring hot dogs crafted in family-owned, American production facilities, today announced it is continuing its legacy of offering the best deal in the country on National Hot Dog Day. That’s because on July 16, guests can get 4 of Wienerschnitzel’s iconic Chili Dogs for just $4.*

Available in-restaurant at the more than 300 Wienerschnitzel restaurants across the country, the deal is redeemable for dine-in, to go or through the drive-thru.

"Wienerschnitzel is synonymous with craveable American food in the U.S.A, and there’s no better way to celebrate on our biggest day of the year, National Hot Dog Day, than by giving our fans an unbeatable deal," said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our Chili Dogs are iconic comfort food among our longtime guests, and we hope everyone comes out early to get a taste.”

To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com .

*No substitutions. Original Chili Dogs only. Must buy multiples of 4 for sale price. July 16, 2025 only. At participating locations. Cheese extra. Tax extra.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and is fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, CA, Galardi Group Inc. franchises nearly 350 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 10 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez , LLC.

