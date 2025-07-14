Federated “Midas” U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund Launched, writes Global Policy Advisors’ Salar Ghahramani

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Policy Advisors® LLC (GPA), a strategic advisory firm focused on sovereign wealth funds, has released a new SWF 2050™ briefing authored by Salar Ghahramani, titled Federated “Midas” U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund Launched, with a focus on how recent developments are transforming the United States’ approach to sovereign wealth investing, with significant implications for markets and strategic sectors like rare earths.

The briefing builds upon Ghahramani’s April 2025 SWF 2050™ report, Strategic Expansion in Critical Resources: New Directions for U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund Investments, which anticipated the growing role of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund in securing critical minerals, reshaping market dynamics, and mitigating supply chain vulnerabilities. In the latest analysis, Ghahramani details how these forecasts are beginning to materialize through concrete transactions and policy frameworks.

Ghahramani, who describes this emerging model as “Midas” to signify the use of sovereign capital to create transformative value across financial markets, supply chains, and strategic industries, writes that transactions like the Department of Defense’s equity stake in MP Materials exemplify this shift. “This is sovereign capital being deployed not merely for financial return, but to actively influence market structure, manage supply chain risks, and catalyze private investment—particularly in strategic industries such as rare earths,” Ghahramani said. “It’s an outside-the-box and highly creative approach, representing a significant departure from traditional sovereign wealth fund models and introducing new considerations for market participants.”

Unlike conventional sovereign wealth funds that operate as single, centralized entities, Ghahramani explains that the U.S. appears to be developing a federated architecture in which multiple Executive Branch agencies act as conduits and pillars of sovereign wealth investing. The Department of Defense, leveraging authorities under the Defense Production Act (DPA), can engage in direct equity stakes and strategic market interventions. The Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is positioned to deploy capital into critical sectors tied to economic and national security objectives. The Department of the Treasury may emerge as a coordinating force, managing financial instruments and structuring sovereign investment strategies. Other agencies, including the Departments of Energy and Commerce, contribute through grants, loan guarantees, and sector-specific initiatives.

In the report, Ghahramani analyzes how this decentralized approach operates within existing statutory frameworks, offering regulatory pathways for sovereign-style investments through instruments such as equity stakes, loans, price floors, and revenue-sharing agreements.

