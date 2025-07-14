NeighborWorks® America Names Lee Anne Adams Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeighborWorks America’s board of directors and President and CEO Marietta Rodriguez announced the appointment of Lee Anne Adams to serve as the organization's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Adams, who joined NeighborWorks in 2008, was previously senior vice president of the organization’s National Initiatives division, where she had principal responsibility for programs supporting affordable housing development and asset management, homeownership, lending and wealth building and community initiatives. She follows Susan M. Ifill who is retiring after serving in the role since 2020.

“Throughout her tenure at NeighborWorks, Lee Anne has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational expertise and a deep commitment to our mission and values. As COO, I’m confident that she will continue to drive excellence and innovation across the organization,” said NeighborWorks America President and CEO Marietta Rodriguez. “We are confident that under her leadership as COO, NeighborWorks will continue to grow stronger and deliver on our mission with even greater impact.”

Since joining NeighborWorks America, Adams has served in several key roles, including Interim Vice President of Operations, Senior Director of Project Reinvest, and six impactful years with the NeighborWorks Training Division. She has spearheaded corporate sustainability, resilience and capital strategies, which included launching new resources, grants and technical assistance to strengthen the NeighborWorks network. Adams also led the planning and oversight of the $122.5 million Project Reinvest making 140 awards to organizations across the U.S. and the more recent $100 million Housing Stability Counseling Program that served over 90,000 clients facing housing instability.

“I can’t think of a more crucial time for the programs and strategies that NeighborWorks champions,” said Adams. “The housing and economic challenges residents in communities throughout the country face are serious but can be solved through innovation and collaboration among the nonprofit, business and government sectors. I’m excited by this new opportunity.”

About NeighborWorks America

For more than 45 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a Congressionally chartered national nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community safer and more prosperous. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 nonprofits in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and on Native lands. NeighborWorks offers grant funding, peer exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to best-in-class training as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations build homes and apartments, expanding the supply of affordable housing in every community; provide financial counseling and coaching that increases self-sufficiency; encourage resident leadership, and collaborate with local stakeholders in the areas of health, economic development, employment and education. In Fiscal Year 2024, for every dollar received from Congress, NeighborWorks network and NeighborWorks America attracted an additional $71 of investment from other sources.

