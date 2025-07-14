ALL4 Mining Launches Revolutionary Mobile App to Democratize Free Bitcoin and Dogecoin Cloud Mining

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







In a bold move to bring cryptocurrency mining to the masses, ALL4 Mining has just launched its next-generation mobile app that enables users to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) — without a device, initial investment, or technical knowledge.

Available globally at ALL4 Mining, this cloud mining app is user-friendly and can be used by anyone who owns a smartphone to create passive income daily in just a few minutes.

Bringing Mining Power to the Palm of Your Hand

No longer do you need a costly rig, technical expertise, and constant upkeep to mine crypto. With the ALL4 Miningr App, you just launch the app and watch your balance of crypto grow. With the mobile app running in the background, users are free to do almost anything they want, whether that's working, commuting, or leisure time.

"We have a simple goal - to make mining accessible, safe, and rewarding for all," said a company spokesperson. “We believe financial freedom shouldn’t be locked behind technical barriers.”

What Makes ALL4 Mining Different?

True Cloud Mining, Fully Mobile

The simple interface provides full control: you can check performance, manage contracts, and change settings straight from your cell phone. Whether you are on the sofa or on-the-go, mining is now right in the palm of your hand.

Multi-Currency Support for Smarter Flexibility

With a range from BTC and DOGE to USDT, ETH, and XRP, ALL4 Miningsupports over 10 major cryptocurrencies. This wide asset flexibility allows users to mine and convert depending on market preference and objectives.

Enterprise-Level Security Infrastructure

Your digital assets deserve the best protection. That’s why ALL4 Miningintegrates McAfee® encryption and Cloudflare® firewalls, ensuring every transaction and data transfer remains secure and tamper-proof.

Free Signup Rewards + Daily Earnings

New users are instantly rewarded with $15 in mining credit. Daily logins earn $0.60, creating a path to passive income without needing to spend a single dollar upfront.

Nonstop Performance & Global Tech Support

The app provides 100% uptime, real-time monitoring, and 24/7 tech support, so you can use this smoothly, without interruption, anytime. No matter if you invest $15 or $10,000, you can expect consistent uptime and responsive support.

Start Earning in Minutes — No Experience Needed

Step 1: Download the ALL4 Mining r App

Available now for Android and iOS. The installation process is quick and seamless.

Step 2: Register and Get Free Mining Credit

All new users receive $15 worth of computing power, automatically activated after sign-up.

Step 3: Select Your Mining Contract and Start Earning

Pick a plan that matches your goals — short-term, long-term, or daily — and watch your balance grow every day.

Explore ALL4 Mining’s High-Performance Contracts

ALL4 Mining offers a variety of cloud mining options

BTC Basic Plan: $100, 2 days, $4 daily gain, $108 total.

LTC Classic Plan: $600, 6 days, $7.26 daily gain, $643.56 total.

BTC Classic Plan: $3,000, 20 days, $42.9 daily gain, $3,858 total.

DOGE Classic Plan: $5,000, 30 days, $75 daily gain, $7,250 total.

BTC Premium Plan: $10,000, 40 days, $166 daily gain, $16,640 total.

BTC Premium Plan: $50,000, 48 days, $910 daily gain, $93,680 total.

BTC Super Plan: Investment amount of $150,000, investment period of 50 days, daily income of $2,925, totaling $296,250.

Shaping the Future of Crypto Mining

As blockchain applications accelerate, ALL4 Mining is poised to lead the next wave of decentralized wealth creation. With over 9 million users, the platform serves over 200 countries and operates high-capacity mining farms in the UK, US, Canada, UAE, Germany, France, and Kazakhstan.

The launch of this latest app is more than just a feature upgrade, it is a step towards inclusive, borderless financial opportunities.

About ALL4 Mining

ALL4 Mining was founded in 2019 and has quickly grown into a global leader in cloud mining, and we are committed to making cryptocurrency mining accessible. We provide compliant, high-performance, and secure services for the cryptocurrency mining needs of millions of users around the world!





Official website: https://all4mining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.