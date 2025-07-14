Flashing Forward! USMBP Welcomes Cheney Flashing to its Expanding Platform

Norwalk, CT, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Masonry and Building Products (“USMBP” or the “Company”), formerly known as US Anchors, today announced its corporate rebranding and the acquisition of Cheney Flashing, LLC (“Cheney”), a leading manufacturer and supplier of premium rigid flashing, weatherproofing solutions and custom masonry anchoring systems. USMBP is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC (“Kinderhook”). Cheney serves a nationwide customer base providing its products for institutional, infrastructure and commercial construction projects from its facilities in Maryland and Texas. This transaction marks USMBP’s first acquisition since Kinderhook’s initial investment in July 2024 and represents a meaningful step in USMBP’s strategy to build the leading vertically integrated platform for masonry and concrete accessories. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Cheney represents the 20th follow-on acquisition completed by Kinderhook in 2025, and the 34th follow-on acquisition by the firm in the last twelve months.

Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, USMBP is a leading vertically integrated platform for masonry and concrete accessories, combining trusted brands, efficient distribution and value-added manufacturing. USMBP is the parent company of the Heckmann®, Wej-It®, TOGGLER®, and Cheney Flashing® brands of specialty construction anchors, fasteners, wall systems, and moisture management products. The Company serves professional contractors, distributors, OEMs, and retail customers across residential, commercial, institutional and infrastructure markets. USMBP employs an omnichannel go-to-market strategy, reaching customers directly through e-commerce and field sales as well as through a growing network of distribution locations.

Founded in 1926, Cheney is credited with inventing modern era sheet metal flashing and continues to be specified as the standard for rigid flashing systems in projects nationwide. Richard Levine and Mat Levine acquired the company in 2006 and will remain with the business following the acquisition. Cheney will be integrated with USMBP’s Heckmann brand to form a unified division of branded masonry products with Mat Levine serving as General Manager of the combined group.

“We’re incredibly excited to join USMBP,” said Mat Levine. “Collaborating with such a strong family of brands will allow us to scale our best-in-class quality and service levels, offer a broader array of products and enhance fabrication capabilities for our customers.”

“This acquisition extends our focus from anchoring and fastening into a broader category of masonry accessories and building envelope solutions,” said Jordan Eisenberg, CEO of USMBP. “It also marks the evolution of our platform—hence our rebranding to US Masonry and Building Products.”

“This is a compelling addition to our platform and a validation of our core strategy,” said Nate Druckenmiller, Principal at Kinderhook. “Cheney brings strong brand equity, architectural specification and manufacturing capabilities that align perfectly with USMBP’s long-term roadmap.”

“Cheney’s capabilities in rigid flashing and custom fabrication meaningfully enhance the platform,” said Joseph Mayer, Vice President at Kinderhook. “Mat and his team bring the kind of entrepreneurial drive and operational excellence we look for and we’re excited to support their continued growth within the broader platform.”

Fredrickson & Byron P.A. served as legal counsel to Kinderhook for the transaction. Financing for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners and Kayne Anderson Private Credit.

About Kinderhook Industries

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that has raised $8.5 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 500 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook’s investment philosophy is predicated on matching differentiated, growth-oriented investment opportunities with financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental & industrial services, and light manufacturing & automotive sectors.

For more information, please visit https://www.kinderhook.com

About USMBP

US Masonry & Building Products (“USMBP”) is a leading vertically integrated platform for masonry and concrete accessories, combining trusted brands, efficient distribution and value-added manufacturing. USMBP is the parent company of the Heckmann®, Wej-It®, TOGGLER®, and Cheney Flashing® brands of specialty construction anchors, fasteners, wall systems, and moisture management products. The Company serves professional contractors, distributors, OEMs, and retail customers across residential, commercial, institutional and infrastructure markets. USMBP employs an omnichannel go-to-market strategy, reaching customers directly through e-commerce and field sales as well as through a growing network of distribution locations. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, USMBP operates additional facilities in New York, South Carolina, Maryland, and Texas.

For more information, please visit https://www.usmbp.com