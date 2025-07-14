BSTR Miner cloud mining platform launches protocol-based integrated staking service

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

At the forefront of continuous innovation in the digital asset field, BSTR Miner, a leading cloud mining service provider, announced today that its platform has officially integrated and launched an innovative staking service based on advanced protocols. This move marks an important upgrade of BSTR Miner from a single computing power service to a diversified crypto asset income solution, aiming to provide users with a safer, more efficient and convenient staking income channel, significantly reducing the technical threshold for participating in blockchain network consensus and obtaining passive income.

Core features: safe, efficient and convenient staking experience

BSTR Miner's deeply integrated staking service is built on a strictly audited underlying protocol designed to ensure asset security and operational transparency. Users can easily delegate their staking-supported tokens (such as ETH 2.0, SOL, ADA, DOT and other mainstream assets) through the simple BSTR Miner platform interface. The platform's powerful technical backend will automatically handle complex node operation, maintenance and reward distribution processes, and users do not need to worry about hardware configuration, 24/7 node operation and maintenance, or complex protocol interaction details.

Safety first: With multi-signature cold wallets, distributed storage and real-time security monitoring, user asset security is the core of the platform design.

Transparent income: The smart contract-based protocol ensures that the calculation and distribution of all staking rewards are open, transparent and traceable, and users can view the estimated and actual income in real time on the platform dashboard.

Convenient operation: With a simplified process design, users can complete the entrusted staking in a few clicks and obtain passive income.

Professional operation and maintenance: BSTR Miner's professional team is responsible for the optimization and maintenance of the underlying nodes to ensure high availability and stable yields, and maximize user returns.

Flexible support: The platform will continue to expand support for more popular blockchain assets with high staking potential.

User experience feedback

"I always felt that the technical threshold for running a node for staking was too high and the risk was too great. The integrated service launched by BSTR Miner is very convenient!" said an early experience user. "I can see stable income every day by entrusting the coins to them based on their reliable protocol. The operation is simple and worry-free. This truly makes crypto assets work for me."

Follow the trend: Staking has become an important pillar of the crypto ecosystem

With the evolution of blockchain technology from PoW (proof of work) to PoS (proof of stake) and its variants, staking has become a core mechanism to ensure network security, decentralization, and create passive income for token holders. According to the latest report from Staked, an authoritative industry analysis agency, the total value of the global staking market is expected to exceed the trillion US dollar mark by 2026. BSTR Miner's launch of an integrated cloud staking service at this time is precisely to seize this significantly growing market opportunity.

About BSTR Miner

BSTR Miner is one of the world's leading cloud mining and crypto asset management service platforms, committed to providing users with safe, reliable, and high-yield digital asset value-added solutions through technological innovation. The platform has a strong technical team, strict risk control system and global compliance layout, and has served millions of users worldwide. BSTR Miner will continue to explore innovative service models based on advanced protocols and continuously lower the threshold for users to participate in the crypto economy.

Experience now:

Visit the BSTR Miner official website [https://www.bstrminer.com] or download the official APP to learn about the details of the new staking service, the list of supported tokens and the highly competitive expected annualized rate of return (APY), and start your journey of steady appreciation of crypto assets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.