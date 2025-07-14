Bety Sportsbook Launches July Esports Season: Live Betting Now Available for Dota 2, CS2, and League of Legends Events

AmsterdamNetherlands, Europe, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This initiative provides global cryptocurrency enthusiasts with secure and anonymous betting opportunities on the month's most anticipated competitive gaming events.

Esports continues its rapid expansion, offering dynamic and engaging betting markets such as first blood, total kills, map winner, and handicap betting across various titles. July marks a particularly active period in the esports calendar, with numerous tournaments now live across League of Legends, Dota 2, Valorant, and CS2. Bety Sportsbook is equipped to provide comprehensive pre-match and live odds, ensuring crypto bettors can participate in every moment of the action.

The July esports betting schedule on Bety Sportsbook includes:

League of Legends LPL 2025 Split 3: Began July 1 and continues through September 1.

Began July 1 and continues through September 1. Valorant Esports World Cup 2025: Betting available until July 13.

Betting available until July 13. Dota 2 Esports World Cup: Betting available until July 19.

Betting available until July 19. Counter-Strike 2 FISSURE Playground #1: Running from July 15 to 20, with secure betting options and instant crypto payouts.

"We recognize the deep passion of esports fans; it's about more than just watching, it's about active participation," stated Hardy, Head of Product at Bety Sportsbook. "Our full focus this month is on providing smooth and anonymous betting for all major titles. We want Bety to be the platform where real-time esports action meets privacy and speed."

Bety Sportsbook supports over 10 cryptocurrencies for betting, including BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, XRP, and USDT, ensuring instant deposits and payouts without KYC requirements for fast sign-up and a seamless betting experience.

To welcome new users, Bety Sportsbook is offering 25 free spins (no deposit bonus, code: Bety) and up to a 180% welcome bonus plus €30 in free bets spread across the first three sportsbook deposits.

"We've strategically timed these offers to align with the energy of July, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest esports months of the year," added Durrant, Head of Promotions at Bety.com. "We aimed for a bonus structure that matches that hype."

About Bety

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in the Curaçao, Bety is a crypto-focused sportsbook designed for bettors who prioritize speed, privacy, and anonymous betting. The platform supports esports, traditional sports, and casino games. Its user-friendly website design, competitive odds, instant crypto payouts, and secure betting environment enhance the user experience.

For more information about esports matches at Bety, follow these platforms: