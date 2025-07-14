SPARK Plus™ by QKS Group: Rebuilding Tech Advisory from the Ground Up

Pune, India, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve ever tried navigating tech decisions using standard advisory reports, you’ve probably felt it something’s off. Between the endless rankings, generic frameworks, and polished vendor lists, it’s easy to get lost in noise. The reality? Today’s tech choices are more complex, fast-moving, and context-driven than ever, and old-school advisory just isn’t cutting it anymore.

To address this, QKS Group is introducing SPARK Plus™, a next-generation advisory platform designed to close the gap between data, insight, and real-world decisions.

A Broken Model, Long Overdue for Change

Tech advisory has long operated on a familiar playbook: analyst evaluations, quadrant rankings, and generalized recommendations. But that model is built for a slower, more predictable era and is no longer effective.

Today’s software buyers face tighter timelines, larger stakes, and more complex ecosystems. Vendors, meanwhile, are navigating saturated markets where real innovation can easily go unnoticed.

According to QKS Group analysts, the core issue lies in misalignment. Most advisory models are detached from operational realities. They offer broad assessments without regard for region-specific needs, industry constraints, or the actual experience of users.

The result? Companies end up choosing platforms that don’t fit. Rollouts stall. Adoption suffers. And promising vendors get lost in the noise.

To better understand QKS Group’s Research Methodology, visit: https://qksgroup.com/research-methodology

SPARKPlus™: Built for Real Decisions, Not Just Rankings

SPARK Plus™ is QKS Group’s response to these failures, not as a refinement, but as a reinvention. It brings together rigorous analysis, verified buyer insights, and deep contextualization to empower both sides of the tech ecosystem.

Here’s what makes it different:

Tailored Intelligence, Not Blanket Advice

SPARK Plus™ delivers guidance that reflects a buyer’s actual operating environment by industry, region, and company size rather than generic market snapshots.

Unfiltered Analyst Insights

The platform evaluates over 5,000 vendors using not just expert reviews but also experiential data from real users in live deployment environments. This creates a grounded view of how products actually perform under pressure.

Transparent Analyst Advisory on Vendors

Instead of abstract scoring models, SPARK Plus™ focuses on clarity, translating analysis into structured insights that directly support vendor selection, procurement, and go-to-market strategies.

A Platform for Both Buyers and Vendors

SPARK Plus™ recognizes that meaningful decisions happen on both sides. For buyers, it offers alignment and assurance. For vendors, it provides visibility in the places that matter most, emerging geographies, niche sectors, and underexplored use cases.

Industry-Specific SPARK Matrix™

Evaluate vendors through an industry lens, using criteria tailored to domain-specific needs. Get full visibility into parameter-level ratings across all vendors, enabling clear, contextual, and relevant comparisons.

Regional SPARK Matrix™

Assess vendors based on region-specific execution, capabilities, and compliance. Each vendor’s performance is transparently rated across every parameter, helping you make informed decisions based on local realities.

Responding to the Market and its needs:

This shift comes at a crucial time when both vendors and buyers are frustrated by the inefficiencies of the status quo. Buyers want to make faster, smarter calls. Vendors want to be evaluated on merit, not just market noise or branding.

SPARK Plus™ meets that need head-on by building a system that reflects modern realities:

Tech stacks are more complex.

Digital transformation timelines are shrinking.

And every customer journey is increasingly unique.

Enabling Smarter Tech Decisions, Everywhere

The platform isn’t just about better rankings. It’s about restoring trust by giving decision-makers the apt tools to act confidently and vendors a chance to be seen for their true capabilities.

SPARK Plus™ also enables:

Faster vendor shortlisting through contextual filtering

Strategic go-to-market positioning for emerging vendors

Better procurement alignment with internal KPIs

QKS Review Blogs, an integral part of the SPARK Plus™ platform, delivers sharp, research-backed perspectives on tech trends, vendor strategies, and market movements. Designed for fast, contextual decision-making, they help buyers and vendors stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.

It’s already being adopted by both global enterprises and mid-market firms, especially in regions where traditional models often overlook localized complexity.

SPARK Plus is the world’s first advisory platform that truly bridges the gap between analyst research and real-world buying behavior.

“We’re proud to pioneer a new category where community, intelligence, and advisory converge to empower today's tech decision-makers. SPARK Plus reflects our belief: credible, context-rich, and actionable insights shouldn’t be limited to the few, but available to all.” - Piyush Dewangan, CEO & Chief Principal Analyst

What to anticipate next

As QKS Group rolls out SPARK Plus™ across domains including CX, AI, cybersecurity, and various enterprise software, the platform is expected to serve as a core foundation for decision-making frameworks across both mature and developing markets.

Future expansions will integrate real-time buyer data, predictive vendor performance modelling, and customizable benchmarking for procurement teams and strategy leads.

"I'm genuinely impressed with what QKS Group has built. Being ranked #2 globally in reprint licensing is no small feat, and their SPARK Plus™ platform brings a truly differentiated approach to the analyst market. By integrating transparent analyst opinions, user reviews, and community engagement, QKS Group is delivering the kind of innovation that has the potential to break through in today’s crowded landscape." Carter Lusher, Industry Analyst Relations

SPARK Plus™ by QKS Group combines structured evaluations, user validation, and real-world traction to help vendors connect with technology buyers effectively. Submit your details today to start your journey toward evaluation and potential feature on SPARK Plus™: https://qksgroup.com/sparkplus/list-product

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

To explore SPARK Plus™ visit: https://qksgroup.com/sparkplus



