Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge Community Opens in Southern Utah County

ELK RIDGE, Utah, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the opening of Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge in southern Utah County. Nestled in the foothills of the Wasatch Range, Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge offers luxury single-family homes with breathtaking views and exclusive luxury living in Elk Ridge, Utah.

“Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge is an exceptional community, offering luxurious single-family homes in one of Utah County’s most coveted locations,” said Mark Bailey, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “With its stunning natural beauty and premier four-season recreation, this community provides an unparalleled lifestyle for our residents.”





Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge features luxury single-family home designs ranging from approximately 4,030 to 5,889+ total square feet. Home shoppers can choose from five stunning floor plans with options for personalization priced from the upper $800,000s. The homes offer 2 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages, and luxury outdoor living spaces featuring optional multi-panel sliding glass doors for extended indoor and outdoor entertaining.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents will enjoy proximity to scenic parks, outdoor activities, and recreation, as well as beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range. The community is conveniently located near major commuter routes, providing easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 598 East Birch Lane in Elk Ridge. For more information on Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge, home shoppers are invited to call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/UT.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28490263-cb00-4122-8dcd-6460ac66f5dd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b69fae2-5962-43a7-a974-63c6dcad83b6

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)