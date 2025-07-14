Kiska Solutions Celebrates Over 20 Years of Innovation and Integrity in Security System Integration

Queens, New York, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kiska Solutions, a leading security systems integration firm headquartered in New York, is proud to mark over 20 years, a significant milestone that highlights not only the company's sustained success in a complex industry but also the inspiring journey of its founder and CEO, Richard Chen.

Established in 2004, Kiska Solutions began as a small IT consulting venture before evolving into one of the most respected names in electronic security. The company has become a trusted partner for developers, general contractors, and institutions across the New York metropolitan area, delivering tailored security solutions that prioritize reliability, innovation, and long-term impact.

At the helm of this two-decade journey is Richard Chen, whose story is one of perseverance, adaptability, and cross-cultural leadership. After earning a degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in China and working with top aerospace engineers, Richard moved into marketing with an American air-conditioning giant company and later held planning and strategy roles in the FMCG sector. In 2000, he immigrated to the U.S., driven by love and a desire for a new challenge. He later earned his MBA in Finance and spent time in logistics and IT before launching Kiska.

Recognizing the growing need for robust security systems in the wake of 9/11, Richard shifted his focus to electronic security. But early on, subcontracting hurdles and inconsistent service quality threatened the young firm’s reputation. In response, he built an in-house installation team and insisted on delivering consistent, high-quality work tailored to each client’s needs. That decision would become the cornerstone of Kiska’s growth.

Richard Chen - Founder and CEO of Kiska Solutions

“Integration, not installation, is what defines us,” says Richard. “We don’t push prepackaged systems. We listen, diagnose, and design solutions around the unique needs of each client.”

This philosophy helped the firm land long-term contracts in sectors such as affordable housing, offices, religious institutions, and private schools. A major turning point came in 2017, when Kiska began working with the NYCHA PACT program, bringing advanced security systems to apartment complexes that house thousands of residents. These complex, high-stakes projects showcased the company’s ability to scale while maintaining quality and community focus.

Kiska’s continued growth is underpinned by a commitment to research and development and its people-first leadership style. The company mentors technical employees, especially those from Asian backgrounds, helping them bridge communication and cultural gaps in the U.S. workplace. Kiska is not just a business but a platform for empowerment.

Looking ahead, the company envisions transforming Kiska into a building technology general contractor, integrating services across electronic security, fire safety, electrical systems, and smart building technologies. The recent addition of Diana Milian as Director of Operations signals a strategic step toward a more diverse and inclusive leadership structure, aligning with the company’s vision that reflects both technical excellence and cultural integration.

NYCHA PACT Ocean Bay Project

As private equity firms begin to show interest, Richard says, “We are still building. Selling too soon would mean turning our back on the people who helped us get here.”

For over 20 years, Kiska Solutions stands as more than just a security firm. It’s a testament to what’s possible when entrepreneurial vision meets technical precision, cultural awareness, and an unwavering commitment to integrity.

