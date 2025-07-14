Greystone Arranges $43.5 Million Debt Placement for Independent Living Community in Oregon

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has arranged a $43,500,000 debt placement to refinance a Class A independent living community in Oregon. The financing was sourced by David Young, Managing Director.

The 142-unit property is a recently built and stabilized Class A+ independent living community featuring upscale amenities tailored for senior residents. The debt placement, with a regional bank, includes a competitive floating rate priced in the 200s over SOFR, enabling the sponsor to refinance existing senior and subordinate construction debt, return capital to investors, and position the asset for a future permanent agency execution.

“We ran a targeted process across both banks and debt funds to source financing that would meet a stretch target for our client,” said Mr. Young. “With strong trailing cash flows albeit on a shorter trailing period but a demonstrably clear upward trend, we were able to achieve highly favorable execution that materially exceeded expectations.”

