Empire Communities Rebrands to Empire Homes, Ushering in a New Era Focused on Growth and Attainable Homeownership

Vaughan, Ontario, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, is proud to announce its rebrand to Empire Homes. The name change marks a natural evolution for the company—one that puts home at the centre of everything it does and reaffirms its role as a trusted partner in the homebuying journey.

With over 30 years of experience, Empire Homes has helped thousands of homeowners take meaningful steps forward. Whether upsizing, downsizing, buying for the first time, or putting down roots in a new city, the company is grounded in one purpose: to guide growth every step of the way.

“Changing our name to Empire Homes marks a defining moment in our evolution,” says Daniel Guizzetti, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Empire Homes. “It’s a name that captures the clarity of our purpose and the strength of our commitment to homebuilding.”

“‘Homes’ speaks directly to what we do and why we do it: to guide people toward a future they can grow into—starting with a home and extending into the communities we’re proud to help build,” adds Andrew Guizzetti, Co-Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to the future, our vision is to be more than a builder—we want to be a trusted partner in one of life’s most meaningful milestones.”

Empire’s evolution is guided by the belief that home is a catalyst for growth—for individuals, families, and communities. That’s why every home is built with care, designed for how people live today and into the future, and backed by a customer experience that supports you through every step of the homebuying journey and what comes after.

The brand refresh includes a new visual identity, updated messaging, and an enhanced digital experience—including a wholly revamped website—that bring this vision to life. What remains constant is the company’s dedication to attainable housing, quality craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and creating places where people feel a sense of belonging.

“The transition to Empire Homes was an opportunity to align every facet of our brand with the experience we strive to deliver,” says Sean Taggart, Chief Marketing Officer at Empire Homes. “We took a comprehensive approach—refining our visual identity, voice, and digital platforms to create a cohesive ecosystem that better supports homebuyers at every stage. The redesigned website, improved navigation, and content structure were all built to make it easier for users to find what they need and feel confident in their decisions.”

Empire Homes continues to build across key markets in Canada and the U.S., with a focus on communities that prioritize livability, connection, and long-term value.

To learn more about Empire Homes, visit empirehomes.com.

About Empire Homes

Empire Homes is a fully vertically-integrated homebuilder involved in all aspects of the homebuilding and sales process. Celebrating over 30 years as one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, Empire builds and develops in over 100 in-town and suburban communities across Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Colorado, targeting primarily entry-level, and move-up buyers with attainable product offerings. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 38,000 new homes and condos, representing close to $16B in housing sales. Empire currently has a strategic land position representing more than 29,000 potential future homesites in the planning, development, and/or construction phase.