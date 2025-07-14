Pet Care Spending Surpasses $150B as CitizenShipper Unveils 2025 Pet Ownership Cost Report Highlighting Hidden Expenses

Austin, TX, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





As U.S. pet care spending hits a record-breaking $150.6 billion annually, CitizenShipper—a leading pet transportation platform—has released its much-anticipated 2025 Pet Ownership Cost Report, providing the most comprehensive look yet at the financial realities of pet parenthood. The report, featured in USA Today, highlights not only routine expenses like food and veterinary care but also uncovers often-overlooked costs like pet transportation.

With pet industry expenditures rising 66% since 2018, this data-driven analysis arrives at a critical time for both consumers and the pet care industry. The findings show that the average U.S. dog owner now spends $2,524 per year, while cat owners spend approximately $1,499. These figures reflect the increasing importance of planning and transparency in managing the financial responsibilities of owning a pet.

“Our aim with this report is to bring visibility to every facet of pet ownership costs, including those that families often overlook,” said Richard Obousy, CEO of CitizenShipper. “From the food bowl to the airplane cabin, every expense matters. By compiling and sharing this data, we hope to empower consumers and inform the pet care industry, ensuring that pet owners are better prepared for the lifelong financial responsibility of caring for their animals.”

Unpacking the Hidden Costs of Pet Transportation

The report dedicates a substantial section to pet transport—a necessity for many pet owners relocating, traveling, or adopting across long distances. This aspect of pet care, often omitted from financial planning, can significantly impact overall expenses.

Key insights from the report include:

Ground vs. Air Travel:

Ground transport averages around $0.46 per mile, based on CitizenShipper’s internal marketplace data. In contrast, airline travel includes pet ticket fees—$125 for in-cabin, and $500 to $1,000+ for cargo travel, especially for larger breeds. Many owners also hire air nannies to accompany pets, which adds another layer of cost.

Pets typically require airline-approved travel crates, ranging from $50 to $500, based on size. Additional items like harnesses, bedding, and calming aids add to the bill.

Most transport scenarios require a current health certificate (costing $75 to $250) and in some cases, USDA endorsements or special permits—particularly for interstate or international moves. These steps, while essential for pet safety, increase the planning and financial burden.

By breaking down these specific cost areas, CitizenShipper’s report not only raises awareness but also serves as a planning tool for pet owners preparing for moves or extended travel. The goal is to ensure that no family is caught off guard by unexpected fees tied to safe and legal pet transport.

Industry-Wide Implications

Beyond assisting individual pet owners, the report aims to set a new standard for transparency within the pet care industry.

“Knowledge is power for today’s pet parents,” added Obousy. “By shining a light on rising costs and trends—from veterinary bills to transportation logistics—we’re equipping families with information that can help them plan ahead. We also see this report influencing the broader pet care economy by encouraging industry stakeholders to innovate toward more affordable, efficient solutions for pet owners.”

Compiled using CitizenShipper’s internal transport data alongside insights from top industry sources, the 2025 Pet Ownership Cost Report offers an authoritative benchmark for understanding the evolving costs of pet ownership in the U.S.

With nearly two-thirds of American households owning a pet, the need for comprehensive cost data has never been greater. CitizenShipper’s report arrives as a much-needed resource for families, veterinarians, pet insurers, transport services, and the entire pet economy.

A Resource for Every Pet Household

CitizenShipper’s decision to publish the report reflects its broader mission to support pet parents through education, service, and community.

The full 2025 Pet Ownership Cost Report available on the CitizenShipper website, offers detailed breakdowns, real-user insights, and guidance for every stage of pet ownership—from adoption to relocation.

About CitizenShipper

CitizenShipper is a U.S.-based peer-to-peer transportation platform connecting pet owners with trusted, background-checked drivers nationwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company specializes in transporting pets, motorcycles, boats, and other valuable cargo. With a commitment to safety, transparency, and customer care, CitizenShipper helps Americans move what matters most—faster and safer than ever before.

