Tieks Mobilizes Customer Support for Central Texas Flood Victims





LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tieks, a Los Angeles-based luxury ballet flat company, announced the launch of Tieks for Texas , a campaign created to encourage essential donations to support recovery from the devastating floods in Central Texas. Through the campaign, Tieks is offering $50 gift cards to individuals who donate $25 or more to nonprofit organizations aiding flood victims or rescue, relief, and recovery efforts.

“So many of our best customers and biggest fans live in Texas, and we’ve heard tragic stories, including from family friends of the youngest victims, that just broke our hearts,” said Kfir Gavrieli, CEO and founder of Tieks. “Tieks for Texas aims to mobilize our community to support the flood victims during this time of immense need.”

In the first 48 hours of going live, Tieks for Texas has raised over $30,000 for Central Texas flood victims and relief efforts. Tieks encourages customers to donate to the charity of their choice or visit Charity Navigator or local news sources for lists of reputable nonprofit organizations responding to the crisis, as thousands of people remain affected and some are still missing.

In an expansion of the Tieks for Texas campaign, the company is donating 100% of net proceeds from its Clover Green flats to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund through July 20—a gesture that reflects the brand’s belief in turning purchases into purpose. The limited-time initiative invites customers to support recovery efforts simply by purchasing one of Tieks’ signature styles, with every dollar contributing directly to families and communities rebuilding in the wake of the disaster.

Tieks for Texas continues the company’s ongoing commitment to philanthropy and encouraging its loyal customer base in times of crisis. In recent years Tieks has raised well over half a million dollars with campaigns to benefit LA Fire victims, Ukraine, and the fight against antisemitism.

For more information and to participate in Tieks for Texas, visit: https://tieks.com/tieksfortexas .

About Tieks: Stylish, comfortable, durable, and foldable, Tieks are a work of art and the most versatile flats in the world. Tieks is committed to women’s empowerment and, through the Gavrieli Foundation, has become the largest individual lender in the world on Kiva, sending over $10,000,000 to women entrepreneurs living in poverty around the world.

