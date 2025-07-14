Toll Brothers Announces Model Grand Opening at Nola at Escena Community in Palm Springs, California

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Nola at Escena, located in the master-planned community of Escena in Palm Springs, California. The community offers single-family homes on expansive home sites in an exclusive golf course setting. A grand opening event for the Frida model home will be held on Saturday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1301 Celadon Street in Palm Springs.

“Our highly anticipated Frida model home features innovative architecture and the perfect blend of luxury and modern desert design,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “This home showcases the luxurious lifestyle that Toll Brothers offers at Nola at Escena, and serves as an inspiration for the design selections that our customers will experience first-hand at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.”





Situated within the desirable Escena master plan, Nola at Escena offers luxury living just minutes from Palm Springs’ vibrant downtown. The community features a collection of single-level homes ranging from 2,277 to 2,402+ square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-car garages, and a pool included. Home designs feature open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, generous lofts, indoor/outdoor living spaces, and en-suite options perfect for multi-generational living. Homes are priced from $1.24 million.

Homeowners at Nola at Escena will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to all that the Escena master plan has to offer, including the Escena Golf Club, Escena Lounge & Grill, and nearby high-end retail and dining options. The community is located close to parks, hiking trails, and Palm Springs International Airport.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home as early as fall 2025.

For more information on Nola at Escena, or to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f6d8788-4eb0-4661-9cf4-4eae96dd76bc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/463c250f-f51e-4e4c-afc6-1988953c4795

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)