Founders Development Company Announces New 351 Unit Multifamily Development RailRoad Lofts in Texas

Cleburne, Texas, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Development Company, a seasoned leader in residential and commercial real estate, is proud to announce its latest multifamily development project: RailRoad Lofts. It is part of the master-plan Railhead Addition in Cleburne, Texas. The development is now officially open for investment, with private capital opportunities available for qualified partners.

RailRoad Lofts

Strategically located adjacent to the well-known baseball stadium, La Moderna Field, home of the Cleburne Railroaders minor league baseball team. The project’s access to the junction of US Highway 67, SH 171, and the Chisholm Trail Parkway, RailRoad Lofts represents a rare blend of accessibility, lifestyle, and long-term growth potential. This fully entitled mixed-use project will ultimately include townhomes, build-to-rent homes, retail, restaurants, a hotel, and a medical center, making it one of the most ambitious developments in Cleburne’s history.

“This project checks every box: growth corridor, entitlement-ready land, high-demand multifamily housing, and a mixed-use vision that builds real community,” said the developer and founder of Founders Development Company. “After evaluating countless opportunities, this is the first one in over a year that lit up green from every angle, from land to demand price, rent growth potential, and location. We’re proud to offer our investors a stake in something substantial, sustainable, and transformational.”







Cary Clarke

RailRoad Lofts offers a thoughtfully curated mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and a suite of high-end amenities designed for modern urban living. Residents will enjoy a luxury clubhouse with a full kitchen and coffee bar. Resident lounge and business center with conference rooms, full-service fitness facility, and resort-style swimming pool and outdoor cooking stations. It will also have crushed granite walking trails lit with festoon lighting, leading to an adjacent entertainment district, options for surface parking, covered carports, & enclosed garages, and on-site EV charging stations.

The development is being financed through a 40-year fixed-rate HUD loan, one of the most coveted financial tools in multifamily real estate. Approximately, $57 million will be funded through HUD, with the remaining $13 million open to private investors as limited partners.

“Multifamily is one of the most stable, scalable, and tax-advantaged investment strategies available today,” Clarke stated. “For those looking to diversify their portfolios with high-growth real estate opportunities backed by proven management and institutional-quality financing, RailRoad Lofts is a premier option.”

Founders Development Company brings over 25 years of experience in ground-up construction, value-add projects, and commercial development. The firm prides itself on identifying high-potential opportunities in emerging markets, offering investors transparency, efficiency, and results.

Clarke added, “I’ve built my career on finding undervalued land and turning vision into value. This is the first of five multifamily developments I plan to deliver in the coming years. I couldn’t do this alone — we’ve assembled a dream team of professionals with deep experience in HUD financing, construction, and property management. This is more than a project; it’s a platform for long-term growth.”

Investors interested in participating in the RailRoad Lofts project can inquire directly with Founders Development Company. Opportunities are limited and expected to fill quickly as entitlement, financing, and construction milestones advance.

The information is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

