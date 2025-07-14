MiningCoop Leads 2025 Global Crypto Mining Boom with AI-Powered Green Cloud Mining Contracts for Bitcoin and Dogecoin

London, UK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As digital asset adoption accelerates and energy efficiency becomes a top priority, MiningCoop, a global leader in cloud mining services, has announced the international expansion of its AI-powered, green-energy cloud mining platform, now supporting Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).





MiningCoop enables users around the world to start mining top cryptocurrencies without any hardware, complex setup, or technical knowledge. With the power of artificial intelligence and renewable energy, MiningCoop offers a free, legal, and automated crypto mining experience for everyone—from beginners to seasoned investors.

Smarter, Greener Bitcoin & Dogecoin Mining

Unlike traditional mining that depends on expensive rigs and high energy consumption, MiningCoop’s platform allocates hashpower using AI algorithms and operates on renewable-energy-powered data centers across the globe. Users can begin mining instantly after registering, and the system automatically adjusts resources to optimize returns.

“Our mission is to make mining profitable, sustainable, and accessible to all,”

— said Daniel Reyes, Operations Director at MiningCoop.

Why More Users Are Choosing MiningCoop in 2025

No Equipment Needed : All mining is cloud-based—no physical devices required

: All mining is cloud-based—no physical devices required AI Optimization : System automatically mines the most profitable crypto (BTC / DOGE)

: System automatically mines the most profitable crypto (BTC / DOGE) Green Mining Infrastructure : Powered by clean energy data centers

: Powered by clean energy data centers Daily Payouts : Earnings settled daily to user wallets

: Earnings settled daily to user wallets $100 Free Mining Credit : Risk-free trial for every new user

: Risk-free trial for every new user Referral Program: Earn ongoing commissions by inviting friends

The Rise of Passive Crypto Income

With crypto markets maturing, more users are shifting from trading volatility to passive income generation through cloud mining. MiningCoop’s contracts offer projected daily returns between 1% and 3%, and certain fixed-term plans include capital return guarantees, offering users a balance of growth and security.

“I started with the free contract and upgraded after a week. Now I receive Dogecoin payouts daily—completely hands-off,”

— shared Jessica L., a user from California.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I mine for free?

A: Yes. Every new user receives a $100 free cloud mining contract—no deposit required.

Q: What coins are supported?

A: Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are supported, with more options coming soon.

Q: Do I need mining knowledge or hardware?

A: No. Everything is fully automated in the cloud.

Flexible Cloud Mining Contracts for Every Budget

MiningCoop offers a wide range of contract options—short-term, long-term, and promotional bundles—designed to meet diverse needs. Whether you're looking for high-yield returns or a low-risk trial, all contracts provide daily earnings, automated payouts, and full transparency.

Explore Current Plans on MiningCoop.com

Why Now Is the Time to Start Cloud Mining

As traditional mining becomes less accessible and DeFi yields decline, AI cloud mining is emerging as one of the most reliable income strategies in Web3. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 and Dogecoin gaining renewed attention, there's never been a better time to start earning crypto passively—with zero equipment or risk.

About MiningCoop

MiningCoop is a UK-based cloud mining platform providing automated, AI-driven mining services for major digital assets. The platform is designed to eliminate technical barriers and promote energy-efficient mining through renewable-powered data centers. Whether you're new to crypto or a Web3 investor, MiningCoop makes free and paid mining contracts accessible, legal, and profitable.

Official Website: www.miningcoop.com

Media Contact: support@miningcoop.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk, and there is potential for loss of funds. We strongly recommend conducting your own due diligence and consulting with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions related to cryptocurrencies or securities.