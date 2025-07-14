GMO Miner Unveils Free Mobile Cloud Mining App to Empower Global Investors Amid Historic Bitcoin Surge

Windsor, Berkshire, England, UK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As Bitcoin breaks through the historic $118,000 mark, GMO Miner, a leading innovator in the digital asset space, launches a revolutionary free mobile cloud mining app designed to unlock passive income for everyday investors around the world. The launch comes at a critical time when demand for cloud mining is surging, cryptocurrency valuations are soaring, and interest in decentralized finance opportunities is growing.

The all-time high in Bitcoin prices has sparked a wave of investors around the world seeking lucrative, low-barrier alternatives to traditional investments. GMO Miner has seized this opportunity and developed a platform that simplifies the mining process, providing a fully automated, environmentally friendly system that can be accessed directly from a smartphone, without the need for any technical knowledge or expensive mining hardware.

A GMO Miner executive said: "Our mission is to break down barriers to wealth creation and make cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone, anytime, anywhere. With our mobile app, earning passive income is no longer limited to technical experts or large investors - anyone with a mobile phone and a desire for financial freedom can do it."

Next-generation mining experience powered by AI and green energy

The newly launched GMO Miner app brings users unprecedented ease of operation and excellent performance. With the help of an advanced AI computing power scheduling system and a 100% green energy-supported infrastructure, the platform achieves a computing efficiency ten times higher than traditional mining equipment while ensuring environmental protection, greatly reducing operating costs.

Users only need to download and install the app and complete a one-minute registration to start the mining process with one click. The system will run automatically around the clock without complex configuration or technical intervention. Daily mining income will be automatically settled, and users can view the income in real time and withdraw it flexibly, realizing a truly passive income experience.

Flexible mining contracts suitable for various investor needs

GMO Miner offers a variety of customizable cloud mining contracts designed to meet the multi-level needs of crypto novices to senior investors seeking high returns. Whether it is a small trial or building a large-scale mining asset portfolio, the platform provides flexible and scalable solutions. Each contract is designed with a highly transparent structure to ensure stable and visible daily income, and clear and predictable returns at maturity, allowing users to maximize their profits under control:

[Novice Mining Experience Plan]: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2day, daily income of $3.5, total net profit: $100.00 + $7

[Antminer AL1]: investment amount: $1100, contract period: 12day, daily income of $14.41, net profit: $1100+$172.92

[Antminer S21+]: investment amount: $4800, contract period: 33day, daily income of $72.48, net profit: $4800.00 + $2391.84

[Antminer S21 XR lmm]: investment amount: $8000, contract period: 30day, daily income of $125.58, net profit: $8000+ $3888

[Antminer On-rack]: investment amount: $12000，contract period: 40day，daily income of $201.6, net profit:$12000+ $8064

[ANTSPACE HK3 V6]: investment amount: $30000.00，contract period:45day，daily income of $534, net profit: $30000 + $24030

For more new contracts, please visit the official website of GMO Miner platform

A concise guide to start your profit journey with GMO Miner

Download the official app

Go to the GMO Miner official website now and download the mining app for iOS and Android for free.

Quick registration

Simply enter your email address, create an account in 60 seconds and start mining immediately.

Start the mining process

Click the "Start Mining" button and the system will automatically connect to the global network of computing resources without manual configuration or technical knowledge.

Daily income is automatically credited to your account

Daily mining income will be automatically calculated by the system and directly credited to your account balance, making it easy to realize passive income.

Withdraw profits at any time

Your income can be transferred to your personal encrypted wallet at any time, and the withdrawal process is simple and fast without any freeze or delay.

Invite friends to earn more

Share your exclusive referral code and invite others to join, which will not only get extra computing power rewards, but also increase overall mining income.

Warm Tips: New users can enjoy $15 trial bonus when registering. Without any upfront investment, you can earn $0.60 a day steadily, which is an ideal choice for the first time to try cloud mining.

Security and Sustainability

In the world of mining, trust and security are crucial. GMO Miner knows this and puts user safety first. GMO Miner is committed to transparency and legality to ensure that your investment is protected, allowing you to focus on profitability. All mine energy consumption is provided by new energy, making cloud mining a carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment from pollution, brings super value returns, and allows every investor to enjoy opportunities and benefits.

Vision for Future Wealth Creation

Founded in 2020, GMO Miner has evolved with the dynamics of the cryptocurrency market, providing forward-thinking solutions that are in line with global trends. With industry analysts predicting that Bitcoin could reach $180,000 in the next cycle, cloud mining has become one of the most promising investment avenues for mainstream users.

GMO Miner's long-term vision is to build a fully inclusive, smart, environmentally friendly and transparent mining ecosystem - a place where wealth creation is no longer limited by borders, capital size or technical knowledge.

"We are not just providing services - we are building a financial ecosystem for the future," the spokesperson added. "As more and more investors seek to take control of their financial future, GMO Miner will continue to be their trusted partner in the digital economy."

With over 5 million active users worldwide, GMO Miner is one of the most trusted and widely used platforms in the industry!

Whether you are a novice or an experienced user, GMO Miner welcomes people from all over the world to participate.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.