Dozens of U.S. Ice Cream Makers Pledge to Eliminate Certified Artificial Colors from Ice Cream Products by End of 2027

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For generations, ice cream has been a beloved indulgence woven into American culture, communities, and celebrations. Now, a new voluntary effort led by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) in partnership with America’s ice cream makers promises to eliminate certified artificial colors from ice cream products made with real milk by Dec. 31, 2027.

With this effort, dozens of U.S. ice cream companies are pledging to eliminate the use of certified artificial colors Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy desserts by 2028. The Commitment represents companies making more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the United States.

As national and state policies on artificial colors in food continue to change, ice cream makers are keeping pace by offering wholesome treats and snacks that families know and love. Many commercial ice cream makers have already phased out certified artificial colors and many others are working with suppliers to phase them out by 2028 in compliance with this effort and other business considerations.

“I am proud of ice cream makers and dairy foods companies for stepping up for American families by making this voluntary commitment to provide ice cream and frozen dairy treats without certified artificial colors,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “Americans are passionate about their ice cream, and the IDFA Ice Cream Commitment will ensure wholesome, indulgent ice cream products made with real milk from American dairy farmers remain a special part of our lives as state and federal policies evolve.”

Leaders from IDFA joined Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, and others at the USDA headquarters in Washington today to announce the Commitment and participate in a special celebration of ice cream, where crowds enjoyed complimentary ice cream in recognition of National Ice Cream Day occurring on Sunday, July 20.

“I appreciate IDFA members for spearheading this new initiative and finding ways to promote President Trump's Make America Healthy Again agenda. Each one of these endeavors helps families make better choices and pursue healthier lives,” said Secretary Rollins.

“I applaud the International Dairy Foods Association for stepping up to eliminate certified artificial colors,” Secretary Kennedy said. “The American people have made it clear—they want real food, without chemicals. Together, we will Make America Healthy Again.”

“Today’s announcement represents a commitment by dozens of individual ice cream companies,” said Andy Jacobs, chair of the IDFA Ice Cream Segment Board and Chief Executive Officer of Turkey Hill Dairy, one of the nation’s premier ice cream brands. “From small independent companies to family-owned businesses going back generations, to large multi-national companies—we have all come together in a true industry-wide effort to make these changes.”

“Today, all across this country, truck drivers are hauling thousands of tanker-loads of farm fresh American milk to hundreds of U.S. ice cream making facilities,” said dairy farmer Sam Schwoeppe of Schwoeppe Dairy, part of the Prairie Farms Dairy cooperative family and an IDFA member. “In fact, 1 out of every 10 tankers of U.S. milk goes to making ice cream, supporting thousands of dairy farming families like mine. As we enjoy our favorite ice cream treats, please remember to thank a dairy farmer—they make it all possible.”

The IDFA Ice Cream Commitment applies to products made with real milk sold at food retail (including supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, and online retailers) by the nation’s commercial ice cream makers. In addition to branded and private label sales at food retail, many of the nation’s commercial ice cream makers distribute their products to restaurants, ice cream parlors and scoop shops across the country. This initiative does not apply to products made with non-dairy ingredients or those made in-house by small ice cream shops or restaurants (i.e., food service).

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certified artificial colors are safe for use in foods when used in accordance with FDA regulations; at the same time, West Virginia has passed a law phasing out their use in foods sold at retail and several states are phasing out certified artificial colors in school foods. This misalignment of federal and state policies could disrupt how and where foods, such as ice cream, are marketed and sold. By taking this proactive measure now, ice cream makers are ensuring ice cream remains a special part of our lives—whether that’s a family celebration, holiday, special dessert, or an indulgent snack.

There is no question that Americans adore ice cream. In fact, polling done by the International Dairy Foods Association in partnership with Morning Consult shows that 97% of Americans love or like ice cream, making it one of the most popular treats. To that point, the average American eats roughly 19 pounds of ice cream each year, or about 4 gallons. In 2024, the United States produced approximately 1.31 billion gallons of ice cream. See IDFA’s Ice Cream Toolkit for more information.

“None of this is possible without our incredible American dairy farmers,” said Dykes. “1 out of every 10 gallons of milk produced on American dairy farms goes to making ice cream each year. Dairy farmers are essential to making ice cream great!”

The IDFA Ice Cream Commitment joins a string of proactive, voluntary efforts by U.S. dairy to bring wholesome, nutritious dairy products with less added sugar and more natural ingredients to consumers in the United States, especially students in school:

The IDFA Healthy Dairy in Schools Commitment is a pledge by U.S. dairy companies to remove certified artificial colors in milk, cheese, and yogurt products sold to schools by July 2026.

The IDFA Healthy School Milk Commitment is an ongoing effort to reduce the level of added sugars and calories in flavored milks in school meals while maintaining milk’s 13 essential nutrients for growth and development.

The dairy industry is also working with schools, nutrition professionals, federal agencies, and parents to educate students on the benefits of healthy dairy options in diets to promote positive health outcomes.

“The Ice Cream Commitment further demonstrates the U.S. dairy industry’s longstanding promise to provide wholesome, delicious products made with real milk,” said Dykes.

The full Commitment is available along with graphics, video, and additional information at www.icecreamcommitment.org.

