MicroStrategy Incorporated d/b/a Strategy Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. July 15, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises MicroStrategy Incorporated d/b/a Strategy ("MicroStrategy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSTR; STRK; STRF) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between April 30, 2024 and April 4, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). MicroStrategy investors have until July 15, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS:

Since 2020, MicroStrategy has increasingly adopted a strategy centered on purchasing and holding bitcoin as a core component of its long-term business operations. According to the complaint, on January 1, 2025, MicroStrategy implemented the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Accounting Standards Update No. 2023-08, Intangibles – Goodwill and Other – Crypto Assets (Subtopic 350-60): Accounting for and Disclosure of Crypto Assets (“ASU 2023-08”). This update requires public companies to report crypto assets at fair value, with any gains or losses from fluctuations in value reflected in net income for each reporting period.

The MicroStrategy class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(i) MicroStrategy overstated the expected profitability of its bitcoin-centric investment strategy and treasury operations; and



(ii) the risks associated with bitcoin’s inherent volatility—as well as the potential scale of losses that could result from applying ASU 2023-08—were materially understated.

The complaint further alleges that on April 7, 2025, MicroStrategy announced a $5.91 billion unrealized loss on its digital assets for the first quarter of 2025, attributed to the adoption of ASU 2023-08. The company warned investors that this loss would likely result in a net loss for the quarter and noted, “We may not be able to regain profitability in future periods, particularly if we incur significant unrealized losses related to our digital assets.” Following this disclosure, MicroStrategy’s stock price declined nearly 9%, according to the complaint.

