DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. July 21, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. ("DoubleVerify" or the "Company") (NYSE: DV) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 10, 2023 and February 27, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). DoubleVerify investors have until July 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides media effectiveness platforms that help advertisers optimize digital ad performance.

According to the class action lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts, including that:



(i) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting ad spending away from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the company’s technological capabilities were limited and faced direct competition from native tools offered by platforms such as Meta and Amazon;



(ii) developing DoubleVerify’s technology for these closed platforms was far more costly and time-consuming than represented to investors;



(iii) monetization of Activation Services on closed platforms would take several years, contrary to defendants’ suggestions;



(iv) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to implement AI solutions on closed platforms, impairing DoubleVerify’s competitiveness and profitability;



(v) the company systematically overbilled customers for ad impressions served to known bots operating from data center server farms; and



(vi) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially misleading by presenting already occurring issues as hypothetical risks.



The lawsuit further alleges a series of corrective disclosures that negatively impacted the company’s stock price:

February 28, 2024: DoubleVerify issued lower-than-expected Q1 2024 revenue growth guidance, citing a “slow start by brand advertisers” and slow onboarding of new customers. On this news, the stock dropped over 21%.

May 7, 2024: DoubleVerify cut its full-year 2024 revenue outlook, attributing the change to reduced ad spending by customers. The stock declined nearly 39% following this announcement.

February 27, 2025: DoubleVerify reported disappointing Q4 2024 earnings and sales, revealing that the shift from open exchanges to closed platforms was negatively impacting the company. On this news, shares fell more than 36%, according to the complaint.

