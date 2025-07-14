Velocity Global Welcomes Founder Ben Wright Back as Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER and PALO ALTO, Calif. , July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Global , the leading provider of Employer of Record (EOR) services, today announced the return of its founder, Ben Wright, as Chief Revenue Officer.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ben back to the company in an operating role,” said Francoise Brougher, CEO of Velocity Global. “Over the past three years, we’ve worked closely together on the board, and his deep understanding of the challenges faced by ambitious companies expanding across borders is what led him to start Velocity Global in the first place. I'm excited to partner with him as we enter a new chapter of growth.”

Wright founded Velocity Global in 2014 and led it from inception to a multi-billion-dollar company, stepping down as CEO in 2023. Most recently, he served as a Limited Partner with the Colorado Rockies baseball club. He brings more than two decades of experience leading high-performing teams and a passion for global workforce innovation.

“I’m excited to (re)join Velocity Global at such a pivotal time for the industry,” said Ben Wright. “We’re transforming how companies engage global talent—and that impact on people’s lives is what inspires me most. I look forward to working alongside this incredible team to drive growth and continue delivering seamless, compliant solutions to clients around the world.”

Wright is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

