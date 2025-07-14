The Coley Group Celebrates 25 Year Milestone of Real Estate Excellence in Raleigh

Raleigh, North Carolina , July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Gretchen Coley, founder, The Coley Group (source: The Coley Group)

The Coley Group, a thriving firm in Raleigh since 2000, is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary of making a significant splash in the city’s real estate scene. Founded by the real estate veteran, Gretchen Coley, The Coley Group has experienced exponential growth, helping a multitude of locals and newcomers find their next home with unwavering service, innovation, and community connection.

The company began as a solo operation, with Coley in new home sales. Today, with a strong team of over 30 professional staff and agents, The Coley Group, formerly known as Gretchen Coley Properties, has evolved into a powerhouse brand, synonymous with trust, expertise, and an unshakeable commitment to the people and the neighbors of Raleigh.

Coley’s journey in real estate was driven by her passion for storytelling, not just of homes but of entire communities. She worked closely with builders and developers early in her career, which enabled her to shape the narratives of master-planned neighborhoods. “I loved giving the properties an identity of their own,” Coley says. “Who was going to live there? What was the lifestyle going to look like for those living in the house? Crafting these narratives was how I was marketing the homes and selling them.”

After a decade of success in that space, Coley transitioned into general brokerage in 2016, launching The Coley Group under her name and direction. What followed was an unprecedented growth in sales, producing staggering numbers over a year, along with a dynamic team of professionals who shared her vision.

“The growth we’ve seen goes beyond just numbers,” Coley shares. “It’s a testament to our clarity. It took time to define who we are and, just as importantly, who we’re not. We’ve built a team of full-time advisors, not just agents. We’re a team that lives and breathes this business, putting relationships above transactions.”

That people-centric philosophy has remained central to The Coley Group’s identity. Every client, regardless of price point, receives the same client-focused service, powered by an in-house marketing team, professional videographers, and dedicated agents. This promised consistency has positioned The Coley Group as a leader in real estate and a trusted household name in Raleigh.

During the turbulence of COVID-19, while many scaled back, The Coley Group traversed through the uncertainty by doubling down. “Many companies at the time stopped their marketing initiatives for listings; we continued to spend money where it would matter in the long run,” Coley states. The company invested in high-quality video marketing and storytelling, which accelerated its brand growth and laid the groundwork for new ventures.

One of the most significant developments was The Best of Raleigh, a video and podcast series born out of a desire to support local businesses in crises. It has since grown into a standalone brand with over a million listens, spotlighting the people and places that make Raleigh exceptional.

“For The Coley Group, our services have transcended beyond just real estate properties. Now, it’s about connection,” Coley explains. “Our clients don’t just need a house. They need to know who does their kids’ braces, where to find the best party planner, and how to get involved in their community. The Best of Raleigh fills those gaps. It’s our way of staying present and involved, even when our clients aren’t in the market.”

Looking ahead, The Coley Group is focused on deepening its roots in the Raleigh market. With the city population continuing to surge, with roughly 40 people moving to Raleigh every day, the team is focused on refining internal systems, enhancing workflows, and creating unforgettable customer experiences that will generate lifelong relationships. “Our next phase is about legacy,” Coley shares. “We envision becoming a full-scale mega team, playing in every facet of real estate, from development to design to lifestyle, while maintaining the personal relationships that got us here.” This strategy is already yielding exciting results. “We’ve doubled our repeat and referral business just in the past year,” she adds.

With a focus on community uplift and client-centricity, the team is committed to helping Raleigh thrive, whether by growing small businesses, supporting local families, or simply making newcomers feel at home faster. “As real estate agents, we are natural connectors,” Coley says. “We believe it’s our duty to grow the city we love, to guide our clients towards lives they truly aspire to have, and build a brand that inspires.”

As the Coley Group celebrates 25 years of remarkable growth and achievements, the company looks forward to its next chapter, promising even greater impact for clients, for the community, and for the city itself.

Media Contact:

Name: Gretchen Coley

Email: gretchen@thecoleygroup.com



