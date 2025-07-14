Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Launch of Tissue Health Plus Wound Care Provider Pilot Program

Pilot program designed to provide real-world evidence in the use of Tissue Health Plus’ technology platform

FORT WORTH, TX, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skin markets, today announced the recent launch, through its subsidiary, Tissue Health Plus, LLC (“THP”), of its wound care provider pilot program, a first of its kind, value-based wound care offering designed for payers and risk-bearing entities, as well as value-based primary care companies.

“We are pleased to announce that, during the second quarter, THP launched a pilot program in partnership with a wound care provider group delivering at-home care for chronic wounds across six states,” said Sam Muppalla, President and CEO of THP. “Through this initiative, the THP technology platform will serve as the provider group’s Wound Care Operating System. The group’s practitioners are leveraging THP’s Co-Pilot software offering to standardize patient encounter planning and treatment interventions, while ensuring compliance with reimbursement requirements. Additionally, the practitioners are utilizing the platform’s two-way integration with the group’s electronic medical record to streamline post-encounter administrative processes.”

Mr. Muppalla continued: “With respect to our goals for the pilot program, we believe the real-world experience gained through these patient encounters will enable us to further validate and optimize our THP technology platform. The wound care provider group has commenced the first patient encounters as part of this pilot program, and we look forward to expanding its use within the group to include additional practitioners and locations.”

“The initiation of our wound care provider pilot program represents an important milestone in our THP strategy, and we look forward to leveraging the data and feedback obtained through the real-world use of our THP technology platform to support its successful implementation,” stated Ron Nixon, Sanara's Executive Chairman and CEO. “In addition to this initiative, we remain acutely focused on engaging with payers – with the goal of launching a THP pilot program with a payer during the second half of this year – as well as with potential financial partners to invest in the execution of our THP strategy.”

Mr. Nixon continued: “We are pleased with THP’s performance and progress, and we look forward to sharing a full company update on our earnings call, which we intend to hold on August 13, 2025.”

About Tissue Health Plus

Tissue Health Plus (THP) is a pioneering healthcare company with the goal of transforming the $100+ billion wound care market through value-based innovation. Formed in 2023 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanara MedTech Inc., THP addresses critical gaps in chronic wound care, where traditional approaches deliver only 40-66% healing rates despite massive annual expenditures. For healthcare providers, THP is designed to deliver practice transformation solutions that standardize wound care protocols, optimize revenue through improved coding accuracy, and reduce administrative burden, while enabling seamless transition to value-based care models. This provider transformation would directly enable THP’s payer solutions, which offer risk-bearing programs the Company believes could reduce total cost of care by 25%+, while improving healing rates to 85%+ and reducing hospitalizations. THP’s breakthrough platform combines AI-powered clinical decision support, virtual care coordination, and an integrated provider network designed to deliver personalized precision wound care across all settings. THP is currently launching pilots of its integrated wound care programs in select markets with plans for national expansion. For more information about Tissue Health Plus, please visit TissueHealthPlus.com.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skin markets. The Company markets, distributes and develops surgical, wound and skin products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen®, FORTIFY TRG® Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE® Extracellular Matrix as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products focusing on ACTIGEN™ Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE® Plus Advanced Viable Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix, TEXAGEN® Amniotic Membrane Allograft, and BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution to the surgical market. In addition, the following products are sold in the wound care market: BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Wound Gel, and BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. Sanara's pipeline also contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. For more information, please visit SanaraMedTech.com .

