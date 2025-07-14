Alumis Announces the Promotion of Sanam Pangali to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced the promotion of Sanam Pangali to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Sanam most recently served as Senior Vice President, Legal of Alumis. In her new role, she will lead all legal and compliance functions, including corporate governance, intellectual property, and strategic advisory on key decisions and transactions. Sanam succeeds Sara Klein, following her retirement from the company.

“We’re thrilled to elevate Sanam to the role of Chief Legal Officer,” said Martin Babler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alumis. “She brings a sharp legal and business mind and has already proven to be an invaluable member of our senior executive team. Her counsel and leadership will be essential as we advance our late-stage pipeline and continue our mission to transform the lives of people living with immune-mediated diseases.”

“I also want to extend my deep gratitude to Sara, who has been with Alumis since the early days and played a pivotal role in our growth—including leading us through our IPO, our transition to a public company, and our merger with ACELYRIN. On behalf of the entire team, we thank Sara for her many contributions and wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Prior to joining Alumis in September 2024, Sanam served in various leadership roles at ACELYRIN, Inc., most recently as Chief Legal Officer and Head of People. She previously held senior legal roles at companies across the biopharmaceutical, technology, and renewable energy industries—including General Counsel at Snapdocs, Inc. and Associate General Counsel at Principia Biopharma through its acquisition by Sanofi. Sanam began her legal career in the Business & Finance practice group at Morrison & Foerster LLP, advising clients on financing, M&A, securities and corporate governance matters. She holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and a B.A. in Political Science from UC San Diego.

About Alumis

Alumis is a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies with the potential to significantly improve patient health and outcomes across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary data analytics platform and precision approach, Alumis is developing a pipeline of oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors, consisting of ESK-001 for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated disorders, such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, and A-005 for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the pipeline includes lonigutamab, a subcutaneously delivered anti–insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor therapy for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, as well as several preclinical programs identified through this precision approach. For more information, visit www.alumis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "may," "plans," "potential," "will" or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation the potential for ESK-001 to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, and statements regarding Alumis’ future plans and prospects including development of its clinical pipeline, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Alumis’ current expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this release, and Alumis explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in Alumis’ forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those related to Alumis’ ability to advance its clinical pipeline, obtain regulatory approval and ultimately commercialize its clinical candidates; the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials; its ability to fund development activities; its ability to protect its intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described in Alumis’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including any future reports Alumis may file with the SEC from time to time.