Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call on August 4, 2025

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), will announce financial and operating results for its second quarter ended June 25, 2025, on Monday, August 4, 2025, after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.

Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com.

For any questions, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of March 26, 2025, the Company consisted of 1,557 restaurants, 1,475 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 82 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of March 26, 2025, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,491 global restaurants, 1,430 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company operated. As of March 26, 2025, the Keke's brand consisted of 66 restaurants, 45 of which were franchised restaurants and 21 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com .



