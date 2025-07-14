The Oncology Institute Names Kristin England as Chief Administrative Officer

CERRITOS, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) (“TOI”), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, announced today that Kristin England has joined the organization as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), effective July 7, 2025. In this newly established role, England will oversee Enterprise Central Business Operations and Technology Strategy and Enablement across TOI’s expanding national footprint.

England brings over two decades of leadership experience in healthcare management and operations, most recently serving as a senior executive within McKesson’s US Oncology Network. There, she led high-performing teams focused on optimizing revenue cycle performance and streamlining practice management systems to drive operational efficiency and service delivery.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kristin to our senior leadership team at such a pivotal time for TOI,” said Daniel Virnich, CEO of The Oncology Institute. “Her track record of driving operational excellence and aligning systems for sustainable growth and efficiency will be instrumental as we scale our MSO model and deepen our commitment to value-based care.”

“It is a privilege to join The Oncology Institute at such a transformative time. I look forward to advancing our strategic priorities and supporting TOI’s continued growth through operational excellence and disciplined execution,” said England.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of over 1.8 million patients, including access to clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 120 employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 70 clinic locations, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

