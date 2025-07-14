Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Recruits Luis Burgos as Vice President of Operations

DURANGO, Colo., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, today announced the appointment of Luis Burgos as Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Burgos is a seasoned operations executive with more than 29 years of experience leading large-scale manufacturing and distribution operations. He has held senior leadership roles at U.S. Cotton, Kimberly-Clark, Natec Medical and Rain Bird, among others, with oversight of both single-site and multi-site operations spanning diverse facility types and sizable teams.

Throughout his career, Mr. Burgos has led complex manufacturing environments, applying Lean and 6 Sigma tools to drive meaningful improvements in process performance and team productivity. At U.S. Cotton, he oversaw all aspects of global operations and played a key role in expanding the company’s footprint, including leading an expansion and green field operation that significantly increased output to support growing demand. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Natec Medical, where he expanded manufacturing capabilities and improved both product quality and equipment performance. Earlier in his career, he managed a high-volume manufacturing facility for Rain Bird, leading operations across a diverse range of production technologies.

“Luis brings a rare blend of executional rigor, operational foresight, and frontline leadership,” said Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO. “Given his credentials and extensive experience, he is exactly the kind of operations leader RMCF needs at this pivotal moment. His manufacturing expertise, combined with a proven ability to lead integrated teams and drive continuous improvement, makes him the ideal person to elevate our operational performance and support the next phase of RMCF’s transformation.”

Mr. Burgos holds an MBA with a specialization in International Business from the Latin American University (UIA) and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from ITESM. He is fluent in both English and Spanish.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

R ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “RMCF.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements of our expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. The statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this document may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “will,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” “may,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “likely,” “might,” “seek,” “outlook,” “explore,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements regarding future operating performance and our business transformation, are forward-looking statements. Management of the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: inflationary impacts, the outcome of legal proceedings, changes in the confectionery business environment, seasonality, consumer interest in our products, receptiveness of our products internationally, consumer and retail trends, costs and availability of raw materials, competition, the success of our co-branding strategy, the success of international expansion efforts, and the effect of government regulations. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained herein, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our periodic reports, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

