INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague PC Investigates Aflac, Inc.’s Board Of Directors For Breach of Fiduciary Duties (NYSE: AFL)

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty and corporate governance failures at Aflac Inc. (“Aflac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AFL) related to the Company’s recent cybersecurity breach.

Shareholders of AFLAC may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Radha Raghavan at rraghavan@bm.net or (332) 271-8908, or Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or by CLICKING HERE .

On June 12, 2025, Aflac disclosed that unauthorized actors gained access to its U.S. systems, potentially compromising the personal data of customers and employees, including Social Security numbers, health records, and insurance claim information. The Company is still assessing the full scope of the exposure.

Berger Montague is evaluating whether Aflac’s officers and directors failed to implement adequate cybersecurity protocols, failed to provide timely and accurate disclosures, or breached their duty of oversight.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in shareholder litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:

Radha Raghavan, Associate

Berger Montague

(332) 271-8908

rraghavan@bm.net

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bm.net