DoubleDown Interactive Completes Acquisition of German Social Casino Operator WHOW Games

SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading gaming company delivering exceptional player experiences across multiple genres, announced today that it completed the previously announced acquisition of WHOW Games GmbH, a social casino developer headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, from Azerion for €55 million (approximately $64.3 million(1)). An additional earn-out payment of up to €10 million, payable to Azerion at €5 million annually, is contingent upon WHOW Games meeting certain performance targets during each of the first and second year following the closing date.

Note: (1) Based on an exchange rate of €1.00=$1.169 as of July 11, 2025

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. The Company’s flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. The Company’s subsidiary, SuprNation, also operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe.

WHOW Games, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is a premier developer and operator of social casino games centered on the European market. Founded in 2014, WHOW Games specializes in both proprietary and branded social casino experiences. The company’s flagship proprietary brand, MyJackpot, has attracted a significant and loyal user base in Germany, while its strategic partnerships with internationally renowned brick-and-mortar casino brands have resulted in successful external brands like Merkur24.

