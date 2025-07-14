Xcel Brands and K9 Wear Announce Licensing Partnership to Launch the Pet Accessories Categories of the Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan Brand

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), an industry leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer-driven brands through social commerce and livestreaming, has entered into a licensing partnership with K9 Wear Inc., a leader in premium pet accessories and apparel, to develop and launch a new pet brand, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan. This collaboration brings together K9 Wear’s expertise in functional, highly designed, high-quality pet products with Xcel’s proven success in brand building, licensing, and live-stream commerce.

Xcel will work to design and distribute an extensive range of pet products, offering innovative and high-performance products that enhance the pet ownership experience to create a pet lifestyle brand through the lens of Cesar Millan. The brand will feature premium pet essentials, including toys, training tools, accessories, nutrition, and grooming tools, small appliances, electronics and more, ensuring both pets and their owners benefit from the highest standards of quality and design.

“We are truly delighted to announce our partnership with Xcel brands and Cesar Millan,” said Frank Cammarata, CEO of K9 Wear, Inc. “Merging our company's vast pet-industry expertise with Cesar's specialization and emphasis on Form and Function, will enable us to deliver the most unique and innovative pet-accessory products to the market."

Cesar Millan brings over two decades of experience to the pet industry. Every product reflects Cesar’s core values of trust, respect, and love—offering solutions that are both functional and deeply aligned with the principles of balanced relationships between dogs and humans. By combining each company’s expertise, Xcel Brands is creating a transformative pet brand that delivers innovation, quality, and education to pet owners worldwide.

"This collaboration with K9 Wear marks another milestone in Xcel’s mission to create exceptional consumer products across multiple categories. With the pet industry experiencing tremendous growth, this partnership allows us to meet the demand for high-quality pet accessories while continuing to expand our brand portfolio and category expansion.,” stated Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands.

“I am thrilled to have Xcel Brands and K9 Wear join my pack, to bring a new and innovative line of products to the marketplace under my new brand Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan. Every product is planned and designed for the well-being and comfort of both, the dog and its pet parent, incorporating a modern, casual and functional style. We have developed a complete line of products in tune with my natural, simple and profound philosophy. If you are looking for the best for you and your dog, the wait is over!" -Cesar Millan

As part of the brand’s launch strategy, K9Wear will be showcasing the brand at Global Pet Expo, the pet industry’s premier trade event, taking place in March 2026. Attendees will have the opportunity to see and learn more about the brand’s vision for the future of pet accessories. The brand is set to launch in early 2026, with availability through select retailers, e-commerce platforms, and live shopping channels.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands TowerHill by Christie Brinkley, LB70 by Lloyd Boston, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford, and Off Duty by Coco Rocha and also holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreements in the Isaac Mizrahi brand, Orme Live and Jenny Martinez Live brands. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and consisting of over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches in excess of 43 million social media followers with broadcast reach into 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com.

About K9 Wear

K9 Wear is the creator of the world's first interchangeable apparel harness, merging the worlds of dog safety and fashion. The company designs and manufactures stylish pet apparel, bowls, packable raincoats, collars and leash sets and toys, among others. Products provide the ultimate in fit, comfort, safety, and style, incorporating bright colors, stylish detailing and sleek lines into the fresh designs. In addition to Excel Brands, K9 Wear collaborates with well-known fashion brands, including Tommy Bahama, Natori, IZOD and Trina Turk. For more information, go to www.k9wear.com.

About Cesar Millan

Cesar Millan is a world-renowned dog behaviorist with over 25 years of experience transforming relationships between humans and their dogs. From his original hit TV series, the Dog Whisperer, to his most recent TV series Better Human, Better Dog, to his best-selling books and iconic workshops, Cesar has become a trusted guide for millions of dog lovers worldwide. With a social media following of over 21 million people and a legacy that spans two decades on television around the world, Cesar’s influence extends far and wide. Trusted by celebrities, world leaders, and first-time pet owners alike, Cesar is committed to helping you achieve lasting harmony with your dog. Cesar moves forward in his journey with purpose and you can follow this journey at www.cesarmillan.com.

