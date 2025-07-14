California Water Service Group Awards $80,000 in Scholarships to 13 Students Set on Improving Their Communities

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirteen rising stars from California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington who have chosen higher education to better themselves and their communities have been awarded a total of $80,000 in scholarships as part of California Water Service Group’s Scholarship Program for the 2025-26 academic year. To date, Group has provided $839,000 in scholarships as part of its commitment to enhance the quality of life for those it serves.

“This year, nine of our 13 recipients are the first members of their families to attend college. We applaud all of the recipients for their academic drive, as well as their commitment to their communities,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased that they shared their stories with us and have given us the opportunity to invest in their education.”

From almost 500 applications, four students were each awarded a $10,000 grand-prize scholarship based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need, while seven others received $5,000 scholarships and two others received $2,500 awards. The top scholarship winners include:

Princess A., of Bakersfield, Calif., a first-generation college student who will study molecular and cellular biology at the University of California, Berkeley, and aspires to become a physician. Princess hopes to return to Bakersfield to open a clinic where she can provide accessible, compassionate care to patients in a medically underserved area.

Robert B., of Redondo Beach, Calif., who was accepted to Princeton University, where he will pursue a bachelor's degree in applied and computational mathematics and economics, as well as study political science. After witnessing firsthand how legislative policy decisions impacted his family's ability to access healthcare and financial support when his father was in a 107-day coma, Robert's long-term goal is to improve decision-making in healthcare policy and educational equity as a U.S. Senator.

Kassandra G., of Kernville, Calif., who will study biochemistry at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She hopes to become a crime scene investigator to help find justice for those who have lost someone to violent crime. Kassandra is the first in her family to attend college.

Chloe S., of Visalia, Calif., who is a first-generation college student, has been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania, where she will study economics, before heading to law school. Her goal is to become a sports contract lawyer and represent the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that has inspired her since childhood.

The remaining scholarship recipients include:

Priscilla D., of Bakersfield, Calif. , a first-generation college student who is attending Bakersfield College to become a radiologic technologist.

Maaz D., of Hawthorne, Calif., the first in his family to pursue higher education, who is in his second year at the University of California, Berkeley, where he is studying electrical engineering and computer science.

Daniel D., of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., a third-year college student at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he is studying psychology. He hopes to become a doctor in clinical psychology to help people through difficult life circumstances.

Landon D., of Graham, Wash., who is entering his second year double-majoring in economics and political science at Loyola Marymount University. He wants to be a voice for marginalized groups and help improve communities.

Gustavo I., of Bakersfield, Calif., who will head to the University of California, Berkeley, and study mechanical engineering as a first-generation college student. He aspires to work at NASA and earn an advanced degree in aeronautics and astronautics and pave the way for asteroid mining.

Riley T., of Waikoloa, Hawaii, a second-year college student at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She hopes to complete a master's degree in social work and one day open her own practice in Hawaii to work toward improved mental health in her community.

Matias V., of Carson, Calif., who will study computer science and engineering at the University of California, Irvine. He is the first member of his family to attend college and aspires to improve the percentage of Hispanics working in engineering.

Cooper W., of Farmington, N.M., a second-year college student studying industrial technologies at Oklahoma Panhandle State University. He is a member of the university's rodeo team and hopes his studies will help him with ranching and community services. He is a first-generation college student.

Ashley Z., of Redwood City, Calif., who will be the first member of her family to attend college when she heads to Santa Clara University this fall to study public health sciences. Having experienced what it is like to be in the hospital with family members diagnosed with cancer, she hopes to pursue a career in surgical oncology.



The annual scholarships are part of Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility operating exclusively in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

