Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capricor”) common stock (NASDAQ: CAPR).

Capricor is a clinical-stage drug company and its lead product candidate is Deramiocel, which is used to treat cardiomyopathy, a weakening of the heart in people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor’s Phase 2 HOPE-2 clinical trial was completed in 2021.

On September 24, 2024, Capricor announced it was filing a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the approval of Deramiocel. In the press release, Capricor said it had multiple in-depth meetings with the FDA. This announcement caused Capricor’s stock price to jump from $5.97 per share to $9.10 per share. On May 13, 2025, Capricor announced its first quarter 2025 results, referencing that the company “Recently completed mid-cycle review meeting with FDA with no significant deficiencies identified….”

Before the market opened on July 11, 2025, Capricor announced it received a Complete Response Letter [CRL] from the FDA regarding its BLA for Deramiocel. The press release said the FDA was unable to approve the BLA, citing that “the BLA does not meet the statutory requirement for substantial evidence of effectiveness and the need for additional clinical data. The CRL also referenced certain outstanding items in Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) section of the application.…”

On this news, Capricor’s stock price fell $3.76 per share to $7.64 on July 11, 2025, down 33.0% on very heavy volume.

