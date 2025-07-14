MYR Group Inc. Subsidiary Awarded Design-Build Electric Distribution Master Service Agreement with Xcel Energy

THORNTON, Colo., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR Group”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced that an MYR Group subsidiary has executed a five-year Design-Build Electric Distribution Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy). The MSA includes turnkey, design-build distribution services including, permitting, right of way, public outreach, design and construction in Xcel Energy’s service territories across multiple states. The contract is effective through 2029, and it is anticipated that work under this MSA will be in excess of $500 million over the five-year period.

“We are proud to have been awarded an MSA as part of this significant program,” said Rick Swartz, President and Chief Executive Officer of MYR Group. “This opportunity not only enhances our nearly 70-year relationship with Xcel Energy but also allows us to deploy our high-performing teams with a strong track record of successful project execution. We look forward to supporting Xcel Energy’s critical initiatives in wildfire mitigation, capacity expansion, and infrastructure modernization. This award also reflects the tremendous investments being made in our nation’s infrastructure, demonstrating the strength of the market and why we believe our business is poised for continued success.”

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

