Dr. Zachary Lipman Launches Nationwide Scholarship Supporting Student Athletes Preparing for Careers in Sports Leadership and Health Professions

GILBERT, Ariz., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes is now open to applications from undergraduate students across the United States who are engaged in athletics and are determined to build careers within the sports industry. This initiative, created by Dr. Zachary Lipman, a leading physician in pain management and anesthesiology, offers meaningful academic support to individuals who blend athletic dedication with long-term professional goals in areas such as coaching, athletic training, sports management, and sports medicine.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited institutions who demonstrate active involvement in sports and a clear intent to enter a career within the athletics profession. Applicants must submit a thoughtfully written essay addressing personal challenges and career aspirations related to athletics. All materials must be received by January 15, 2026, and the selected recipient will be announced on February 15, 2026.

Dr. Zachary Lipman, who operates medical practices in Chico and Redding, California, is well-recognized for his commitment to advancing patient care and supporting long-term wellness. As the founder of Interventional Pain Solutions and an active affiliate of both Enloe Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Zachary Lipman brings a community-centered approach to his work. Through this scholarship, he seeks to offer encouragement and financial support to student athletes who envision building a career beyond the playing field.

Applicants must respond to the following essay prompt to be considered:

“In 500–750 words, describe a challenge you’ve faced in your athletic or academic journey and how overcoming it has shaped your goals for a career in athletics. How will this scholarship help you achieve those ambitions?”

This opportunity reflects Dr. Zachary Lipman’s commitment to nurturing student athletes who bring purpose, discipline, and long-term vision to the sports field. The scholarship recognizes not only athletic achievement but also leadership potential, academic determination, and a passion for transforming personal experiences into professional impact.

The Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes is not limited to any specific state or institution. All qualified undergraduate students in the U.S. are encouraged to apply. More information, including the application portal, can be found at the official website: https://drzacharylipmanscholarship.com.

This scholarship initiative builds on Dr. Zachary Lipman’s broader mission of encouraging young individuals to connect their athletic background with career development in health and sports-related professions. With years of experience supporting patients in their physical and emotional recovery, Dr. Zachary Lipman is extending his reach to help shape the future of sports professionals and community leaders.

Scholarship Details:

Scholarship Name: Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes

Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes Eligibility: Undergraduate students enrolled at accredited U.S. institutions who participate in athletics and intend to pursue a related career

Undergraduate students enrolled at accredited U.S. institutions who participate in athletics and intend to pursue a related career Essay Requirement: Original response to the provided prompt

Original response to the provided prompt Application Deadline: January 15, 2026

January 15, 2026 Award Announcement: February 15, 2026

February 15, 2026 Website: https://drzacharylipmanscholarship.com

Dr. Zachary Lipman continues to dedicate his efforts to creating pathways for academic and personal growth among student athletes. By offering this scholarship, he reinforces the value of sports as a foundation for future leadership, care, and innovation in athletic careers.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Dr. Zachary Lipman

Organization: Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes

Website: https://drzacharylipmanscholarship.com

Email: apply@drzacharylipmanscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b701dd8a-9a5b-491c-9093-fcae70ae7923