Talonvest Capital Secures $25.2M Bridge Loan from Life Company Lender

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, is pleased to announce the closing of $25,250,000 non-recourse, bridge loan on behalf of Clear Sky Capital and their institutional equity partner for their newly developed, 1,484-unit Class A self-storage facility with 132,695 square feet of rentable area that also contains 45 vehicle/RV parking stalls. The property is located at 510 N Avenue in Vista, CA.

Despite the increased market volatility in the second quarter, Talonvest successfully sourced multiple competitive financing options, with 40% of the lender pool providing quotes, allowing Clear Sky to strategically choose a lending partner aligned with their business plan. The high level of interest, combined with Talonvest’s negotiations during the best and final phase, helped reduce the spread by 25 basis points from the winning lender.

The loan closed with a global life insurance company and featured interest-only payments during the 4-year term, an additional 1-year extension option, and prepayment flexibility after the first year. The financing was competitively priced at a spread over SOFR. "Talonvest was an invaluable partner in our financing efforts," said Chris Herthel, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Clear Sky Capital. "Their deep market knowledge, creative structuring, and seamless execution gave us confidence every step of the way."

The Talonvest team representing Clear Sky Capital on this assignment included David DiRienzo, Britt Taylor, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.:

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge capital programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients. With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com .

