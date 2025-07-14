Future Healthcare Champions Encouraged to Apply for the Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Sagy Grinberg Healing Hands Scholarship for Healthcare has officially opened applications for its upcoming award cycle, inviting undergraduate students from across the United States to apply for a one-time scholarship of $1,000. This initiative is designed to support aspiring healthcare professionals who demonstrate not only academic drive but a passion for making a lasting difference in the lives of others.

Founded by experienced physician Dr. Sagy Grinberg, the scholarship reflects his lifelong dedication to clinical excellence, patient care, and medical mentorship. With an eye on the future of healthcare, this award recognizes students who are ready to lead, innovate, and serve.

“I believe in supporting the next generation of healthcare providers who are committed to both knowledge and compassion,” said Dr. Sagy Grinberg. “The Healing Hands Scholarship is about investing in students who are inspired to bring meaningful change to the field of medicine.”

Purpose of the Scholarship

The Healing Hands Scholarship was established to recognize students who show a clear vision for the future of healthcare—whether in medicine, nursing, public health, or biomedical sciences. It honors those who seek to improve patient outcomes and champion progress in their communities through research, clinical work, and service.

This opportunity is not only financial support but also a recognition of personal character, leadership potential, and a heartfelt desire to serve.

Who Can Apply

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Must be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university in the United States

Must be actively pursuing a degree in a healthcare-related field (e.g., medicine, nursing, public health, or biomedical sciences)

Must submit an original essay (750–1,000 words) in response to the prompt:

“What inspires you to pursue a career in healthcare, and how do you plan to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others through your future work?”



Important Dates

Application Deadline: January 15, 2026

January 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: February 15, 2026

Selection Process

All submitted essays will be evaluated based on clarity, depth, originality, and alignment with Dr. Sagy Grinberg’s core values: compassion, service, and leadership in healthcare. One deserving student will be selected to receive the scholarship based on their ability to communicate a genuine commitment to their future role in healthcare.

About Dr. Sagy Grinberg

Dr. Sagy Grinberg is a respected medical professional known for his patient-first approach and contributions to clinical research, infection prevention, and personalized care. His experience in the medical field serves as the foundation for this scholarship, which is part of his broader vision to support the educational journeys of future healthcare providers.

Application Information

To learn more or to apply, please visit the official website:

https://drsagygrinbergscholarship.com

Contact Details

Spokesperson: Dr. Sagy Grinberg

Organization: Dr. Sagy Grinberg Scholarship

Website: https://drsagygrinbergscholarship.com

Email: apply@drsagygrinbergscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ead44ca6-2009-4763-9578-468162b1bf0d