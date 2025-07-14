ASAP Dental Care Marks Milestone in Dental Implants with Over 9,600 Procedures Performed

Jacksonville, FL, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAP Dental Care, a leading provider of dental implants in Jacksonville and across Northeast Florida, has achieved a significant milestone in its surgical operations and patient care services, having successfully placed more than 9600 implants to date. The figure reflects cumulative procedures completed over the past years and includes both single-tooth and full-arch restorations.

ASAP Dental Care Same-Day Implant

The clinic performs more than 2000 implant procedures each year across its locations, highlighting the sustained demand for quality restorative dental solutions in the region. It also showcases the clinic’s capability to deliver high-volume procedures supported by innovative protocols.

Same-Day Implants Drive Growth in High-Demand Procedure

ASAP Dental Care’s same-day implant placement has played a central role in reaching this milestone. For eligible patients, the clinic provides implant placement and a temporary prosthesis in a single visit, offering immediate functional benefit. While osseointegration, the process by which the implants fuse with the jawbone, takes approximately three to six months, patients leave their initial visit with an immediate restoration designed for short-term use.

This approach is supported by the clinic’s advanced 3D digital imaging, in-house fabrication, and surgical expertise, allowing the clinic to tailor temporary solutions based on each patient’s unique anatomy and treatment plan. Once the healing process is complete, patients return for the placement of the final, permanent prosthesis.

By minimizing treatment disruption and addressing both aesthetic and functional concerns early in the process, ASAP Dental Care makes implant treatment more accessible for patients seeking faster and more predictable outcomes.

Moreover, its streamlined service not only reduces delays but also enables the clinical team to maintain continuity from consultation through post-operative care, delivering greater accuracy and patient confidence. All of these have contributed to the clinic’s high case volume and growing patient base across Northeast Florida.

Key Features of ASAP Dental Care’s Same-Day Implant Service

All-on-X technique allows full-arch restoration with as few as four implants

CBCT imaging and surgical guides enable accurate, graft-free placement

Temporary fixed teeth are provided the same day, no extended gaps

Final zirconia prostheses offer high strength and natural aesthetics

In-house labs streamline workflow and reduce turnaround times

Full treatment handled by one clinical team from consultation to follow-up

Designed to restore function, preserve bone, and improve patient confidence

Local Presence and Regional Availability

The practice operates in multiple locations, including offices in Jacksonville, Orange Park, Lake City, and Crescent City, offering same-day dental extractions, general, cosmetic, and restorative services under one umbrella. ASAP Dental Care is also the official and exclusive dental provider of the Jacksonville Jaguars, demonstrating its capacity to meet rigorous standards for professional dental care.

As patient interest in implant dentistry continues to increase nationwide, ASAP Dental Care plans to maintain its current procedural volume while evaluating opportunities for expansion and technology upgrades that further support same-day treatment protocols.

Patients interested in scheduling an evaluation or learning more about same-day dental implant options can visit https://www.asapdentalcare.com/ for details on treatment candidacy, timelines, and location.



ASAP Dental Care Logo



About ASAP Dental Care

ASAP Dental Care is a full-service dental practice offering general, cosmetic, and surgical treatments with a focus on implant dentistry. Serving Northeast Florida across nine locations, the practice combines advanced technology with patient-centered care. Originally established to meet urgent dental needs, ASAP Dental Care has expanded into a comprehensive provider offering same-day services, on-site labs, and 3D imaging. With a team that includes oral surgeons, implant dentists in Jacksonville, and sedation specialists, the clinic delivers efficient, high-quality care across a range of dental procedures, helping patients achieve lasting results with comfort, safety, and convenience.





