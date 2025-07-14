Associa’s Brian Kruppa Named Finalist in 2025 D CEO Corporate Counsel Awards

DALLAS, Texas, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the largest community management company in North America, is proud to announce that Brian Kruppa, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, has been named a finalist in D CEO’s 2025 Corporate Counsel Awards. Kruppa is recognized in the “Outstanding In-House Counsel” category for his exemplary leadership and contributions to Associa’s legal strategy, risk mitigation, and ethical governance.

Hosted by D CEO magazine, the annual Corporate Counsel Awards honor top legal minds across North Texas who have made significant impact within their organizations and industries.

“Brian is an invaluable part of our executive team. His leadership and legal expertise have helped strengthen our operations, navigate complex challenges, and drive forward our long-term goals,” said John Carona, Chairman and CEO of Associa. “We’re incredibly proud of Brian’s well-earned recognition and the integrity and strategic foresight he brings to our company every day.”

Kruppa joined Associa in 2007 and has since overseen the legal, risk, and compliance functions across the company’s operations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. He has played a pivotal role in supporting Associa’s growth, managing legal integrations from key acquisitions, and ensuring the highest standards of compliance across jurisdictions.

Winners of the 2025 Corporate Counsel Awards will be announced at an exclusive awards ceremony on September 23, 2025, in Dallas.

