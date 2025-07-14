Jonathan Melmed Named to LABJ's 2025 "Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys" List

Jonathan Melmed Named Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2025 Leaders of Influence

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is proud to announce that Jonathan Melmed has been selected by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of its 2025 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys . This annual list highlights attorneys in the Los Angeles region who are recognized for their exceptional litigation skills and commitment to their clients.

Jonathan Melmed was selected for his strong track record in employment law and his dedication to representing employees in complex class actions and high-stakes individual cases. As the founder of Melmed Law Group, he has led numerous cases involving wage and hour violations, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

This recognition reflects the continued impact Melmed Law Group has in protecting employee rights and holding companies accountable across California and beyond.

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.