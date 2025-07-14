NeosLegal Authors UAE Chapter of Chambers and Partners’ Newly Released Blockchain 2025 Guide

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeosLegal, the UAE’s first crypto-native law firm, has been selected to author the United Arab Emirates chapter of the Chambers and Partners Blockchain 2025 – Global Practice Guide, marking a significant milestone for the region’s legal and digital asset landscape.

Published on 12 June 2025, the Blockchain 2025 Guide provides comparative legal insight across 30 key jurisdictions, with the UAE chapter offering the first authoritative, comprehensive analysis of federal and free-zone laws related to blockchain, crypto, and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in the country.

The UAE chapter, authored by NeosLegal, outlines pathways to regulatory licensing under VARA (Dubai), ADGM (Abu Dhabi), DIFC, and SCA, as well as legal frameworks for token classification, AML compliance, enforcement trends, and emerging sectors like RWA tokenization and Web3-AI convergence.

“We are delighted to partner with Chambers and Partners to author a deep dive into the UAE’s blockchain and virtual asset laws and regulations. I have personally relied on their expertise for 22 years and I’m now honored and excited to contribute to this collective body of knowledge.” - Irina Heaver , Founder, NeosLegal.

Key Highlights of the UAE Chapter:

Clear Licensing Pathways for VASPs under VARA, ADGM, DIFC and SCA

for VASPs under VARA, ADGM, DIFC and SCA Tokenization Frameworks for Utility, Payment, Security Tokens, Stablecoins, and RWAs

for Utility, Payment, Security Tokens, Stablecoins, and RWAs Compliance Roadmaps including Travel Rule, AML/CFT, and enforcement statistics

including Travel Rule, AML/CFT, and enforcement statistics Emerging Trends in DeFi, DAO governance, and Web3-AI integrations

With over 300 digital asset projects structured to date, NeosLegal’s deep experience brings much-needed clarity to stakeholders exploring regulated market entry into the UAE’s fast-evolving crypto landscape.

The UAE chapter is available at Chambers Global Practice Guides - https://neoslegal.co/uae-dubai-vasp-licensing/

About NeosLegal

Founded in 2016, NeosLegal is the UAE’s first crypto-native law firm, providing regulatory and strategic counsel to founders, funds, and platforms across the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem. The firm specializes in VASP licensing, token launches, DAO structuring, RWA tokenization, and tax strategies under VARA, ADGM, DIFC and SCA regimes.

For more information or for media inquiries and interviews, please contact:

Katerina Pyshko

katerina.pyshko@neoslegal.co

