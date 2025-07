Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) announced today it intends to release its second quarter results on August 1, 2025.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and the SEDAR website (www.sedarplus.ca), after markets close on Friday, August 1, 2025.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

