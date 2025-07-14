Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the second quarter 2025 on Monday, August 4, 2025. The company will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CEST, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Individuals who wish to participate in the teleconference should dial +1 785-424-1116 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and refer to conference code 125397. A listen-only simulcast of the teleconference can be accessed at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the teleconference will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CEST, on August 5, 2025. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-2972, passcode 125397. The replay also will be available on the company's website.

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 32 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 24 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.

