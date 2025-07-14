Amazing Returns: XRP Soars Instantly with the Help of DRML Miner

NEWYORK, NY, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







New choice for XRP holders: not only holding coins, but also making profits

XRP has become one of the preferred digital assets for institutions and users due to its high transaction volume, low handling fees and strong liquidity. DRML Miner breaks through traditional barriers and realizes XRP direct payment mining contracts, eliminating exchange costs and complex settings, and releasing the maximum value of held assets.



DRML Miner App Feature Highlights

✅ One-click cloud computing: no need to purchase mining machines, no need to deploy, the system runs automatically

✅ Daily visual income: income is settled daily, historical data is transparent and traceable

✅ Global multi-language support: built-in English, French, Spanish and other multi-language systems, suitable for users in multiple countries

✅ Green data center network: connects clean energy mines in Eastern Europe, North America, Australia and other regions, environmentally friendly and sustainable



How to start mining XRP? On the DRML Miner website

Register – Sign up to get a $10 welcome bonus, plus a $0.60 daily login bonus Choose a contract – Use your bonus to activate a plan, or choose a plan that suits your goals Start mining – DRML Miner handles the process and automatically credits rewards





Click here to explore more contract options.

$10 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.60 per day

$100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.50 per day

$500 Contract – 5 Days – Earn $6.50 per day

$5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $77.50 per day

$8,000 Contract – 40 Days – Earn $132 per day

$50,000 Contract – 50 Days – Earn $975 per day



Users can track income, renew or withdraw income at any time through the App. The operation is simple and intuitive, and the experience is comparable to financial-level financial management applications.

Build a professional, safe and continuous passive income system

At a time when global macro uncertainty is increasing, building a continuous and volatile digital income channel has become a key strategy for investors. DRML Miner is a computing power platform based on real mining machines, transparent contracts, and green energy, which is providing a stable and reliable asset appreciation path for more and more XRP holders.



About DRML Miner

Since its founding in 2018, DRML Miner has been on a mission to redefine the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the past, mining often required specialized knowledge, expensive hardware, and low electricity costs. DRML Miner eliminates these barriers, making it easy for anyone to mine XRP, BTC, SOL, or DOGE without a complicated learning curve or high initial investment fees.

For the average user, DRML Miner provides a real and viable way to help them grow their cryptocurrency assets, earn passive income, and invest more confidently in volatile markets.

Explore the new future of XRP mining. Please visit: https://https://drmlminers.com